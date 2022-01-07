Uproar as Novak Djokovic’s dad compares his son’s treatment to Jesus

Novak Djokovic’s dad has said the way his son has been treated in Australia is comparable to Jesus’ crucifixion - and the internet is having a field day with this dramatic comparison.

The tennis star was denied entry into Australia and had his visa cancelled by Australia’s Border Force after the medical exemption visa he received that supposedly enabled him to play in the Australian Open without being vaccinated was denied.

Srdjan Djokovic has since slammed the Australian authorities in a press conference and accused them of using his son in a “political witch hunt.”

“What is not fair play is the political witch hunt [against Djokovic], by everybody including the Australian prime minister pretending that the rules apply to all.

“[Novak] met all the required conditions for the entry and participation at the tournament that he would have certainly won,” he said, before making the bold religious analogy.

“Jesus was crucified and endured many things but is still alive among us. Novak is also crucified... the best sportsman and man in the world. He will endure.”

But it isn’t the only figure Srdjan mentions in comparison to his son, as the famous gladiator Spartacus also gets a mention.

“Tonight they can throw him in a dungeon, tomorrow they can put him in chains. The truth is he is like water and water paves its own path. Novak is the Spartacus of the new world which won’t tolerate injustice, colonialism and hypocrisy,” he said.

People on Twitter couldn’t quite believe that Novak Djokovic’s treatment was being likened to that of Jesus Christ and his resilience to Spartacus.

One person jokingly referred to comments made by Djokovic back in 2020 during an Instagram Live talking with speaking to Chervin Jafarieh as part of his series ‘The Self Mastery Project’ where he bizarrely claimed how his positive emotions could turn polluted water into purified water, EuroSport reported.

“I’ve seen people and I know some people that, through that energetical transformation, through the power of prayer, through the power of gratitude, they manage to turn the most toxic food or most polluted water, into the most healing water,” Djokovic explained.

“Because water reacts and scientists have proven that molecules in the water react to our emotions, to what is being said.”

Meanwhile, mother of the world number one, Dijana Djokovic also echoed her husband’s views and compared Djokovic’s current predicament to that of a “prisoner.”

“I feel terrible since yesterday, the last 24 hours. They are keeping him like a prisoner. It’s just not fair. It’s not human,” she said.

“I just hope he will be strong as we are trying also to be very strong to give him some energy to keep ongoing. I hope that he will win.”

Djokovic is currently staying in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne, awaiting the verdict of an appeal he and his team launched against the decision to boot him out of the country which had been adjourned until 10am on Monday, January 10th.