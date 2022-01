Gold prices have moved broader after a quiet last week of the year. This week, gold prices have risen more than $24 to stand significantly above 1,800 amid market volatility from the changing stance of the Fed Chairman Powell’s latest testimony to the Senate last night which has softened the heat for a potential interest rate hike after he said the road back to normal monetary policy may belong. So far, the Fed has yet to make a decision on the nearly $9 trillion account deficit.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO