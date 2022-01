American technology company Garmin has launched the vívomove Sport, a new smartwatch with an analog design and hidden touchscreen display. No doubt, the vívomove Sport is targeted towards consumers seeking a sophisticated smartwatch alternative. In fact, on its surface, the watch appears to be nothing but a traditional timepiece with manual mechanics. However, once users tap its face, the vívomove Sport's OLED screen comes to life, where it displays a wide range of information. Of course, its display includes the exact details that one has come to expect from any worthwhile smartwatch device, including notifications, email alerts, calls, step data, heart rate tracking, and more.

