OVER 700 Miles on one charge? It’s happened

New York (CNN Business) — Fees for bounced checks or lacking enough money in your account are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Wells Fargo announced changes to its overdraft policy Tuesday, saying that it will give customers earlier access to direct deposits, a 24-hour grace period before incurring any overdraft fees and the elimination of non-sufficient funds fees by the end of the first quarter.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 HOURS AGO