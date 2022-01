Many families in our community have been struggling through difficult times over the past two years. In the middle of a worldwide crisis, some families also have found themselves in personal crises. If you are a parent of teenager or young adult that may be struggling with self-injury, mental illness, depression, bullying, identity or destructive choices, you probably feel broken, powerless and isolated, but Centerpoint Church wants you to know that you are not alone.

VALRICO, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO