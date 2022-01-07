ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Zoo cheetah ambassador dog, Coby, dies after health issues

By Joe Clark
By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVHmw_0dfHpVky00

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced the death of one of its cheetah ambassador dogs, Coby.

According to a Facebook post , 8-year-old Coby was humanely euthanized after his health deteriorated due to a neurological decline.

Coby, who came to the zoo as a puppy, not only helped raise cheetahs Bibi and Zemba, but also helped mentor other companion dogs.

“Coby was a pillar of our Animal Programs department and a treasured member of our Zoo family. Though we are devastated, we are confident he has found a sunny spot across the rainbow bridge, napping happily and keeping an eye on his loved ones,” the zoo said in the post.

