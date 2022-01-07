Yard Act Share The Video For Abrasive New Single, ‘Rich’

Today, Moonalice, the 10-piece Bay Area collective known for bringing peace, love, and happiness wherever they go, releases their uplifting anthem “Woo Woo.” As fans reset for the new year and look to the future, Moonalice reminds them to reflect on the present, where sometimes the destination is actually the journey itself. Written by The T Sisters’ Rachel Tietjen, who now is a member of Moonalice along with her sisters, “Woo Woo” is a song about living in the moment. Featuring upbeat instrumentation that mirrors the clickety-clack sound of a train in motion, the song’s rhythmic flow invites listeners to awaken a greater sense of self-awareness and embrace today’s offerings.

