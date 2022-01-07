ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Yard Act Share The Video For Abrasive New Single, ‘Rich’

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeds outfit Yard Act have today shared their new track and video “Rich” – the final taste of their feverishly anticipated debut album The Overload set for release on 21 January 2022 via Zen F.C. /Island. You can check the video out below. The Overload has...

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Pinegrove share their crushing new single ‘Respirate’

Pinegrove have shared their crushing new single ‘Respirate’, which is taken from their forthcoming album ‘11:11‘. The ballad, which you can listen to below, follows recent single ‘Alaska‘ and previous track ‘Orange‘. “With ‘Respirate,’ I was thinking about the opportunity we had...
MUSIC
musicomh.com

Yard Act – The Overload

The music scene in 2022 seems like it needs a bit of a refresher. While the likes of Ed Sheeran and Adele are undoubtedly talented, there’s something very safe about them. What’s needed is a band who take risks, who sound utterly refreshing and will make parents around the country bang on bedroom doors, yelling “what the hell are you listening to?”.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Warmduscher Announce Fourth Album 'At The Hotspot', Share New Single Fatso

Warmduscher have announced their fourth studio album, 'At The Hotspot'. Produced by Hot Chip's Joe Goddard and Al Doyle, the follow-up to 2019's 'Tainted Lunch' will arrive on April 1 via Bella Union. It'll feature the previously released Wild Flowers along with the newly shared single Fatso, which unfurls around...
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

BEAU DIAKO shares new single ‘Nylon’ featuring Tobi Tunis

After joining forces with major talents Bas and Etta Bond on his latest track ‘Fretless’, Beau Diako gets 2022 off to bang as he shares his brand new single ‘Nylon’, which features Tobi Tunis. The single is the title track from his eagerly anticipated debut album, also titled ‘Nylon’, that will follow on April 1st.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg James
Person
Perfume Genius
Person
Jay Russell
Person
Jools Holland
ghostcultmag.com

Avatar Shares New Single “Cruel And Unusual”

Avatar has shared another new single – “Cruel And Unusual” from their upcoming new album. The band— vocalist Johannes Eckerström (vocals), guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson will release their new album in 2022 via Thirty Tigers their own Black Waltz Records label. Stream “Cruel And Unusual!” now!
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

SPIRITUALIZED share video for new single 'Crazy' from new LP 'Everything Was Beautiful'

With their new LP Everything Was Beautiful due out February 25th via Fat Possum, and having previously shared album opener 'Always Together With You', today Spiritualized share a video for new single “Crazy”, a sweet country-soul lament which features backing vocals from Nikki Lane. The stunning video, directed by J Spaceman and partly inspired by Andy Warhol’s Kiss, can be viewed BELOW:
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

PALACE release video for new single ‘Shame On You’

With just two weeks until the release of their spellbinding third album ‘Shoals’ on January 21st, London band Palace have released their latest single, ‘Shame On You”, via Fiction. The single release is accompanied by a new live music video, shot in a jet engine testing facility and directed by acclaimed filmmaker and photographer David J. East, who has worked with the likes of Foals and The Japanese House.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abrasive#Television#Radio#Zen F C Island#Rolling Stone Uk#Yard Act#Diy Magazine#So Young Magazine#Times
Paste Magazine

Cate Le Bon Shares Video for Final Pompeii Single, "Remembering Me"

Ahead of her sixth studio album, Welsh singer/songwriter Cate Le Bon has shared “Remembering Me,” our final preview of Pompeii before its Feb. 4 release on Mexican Summer. It’s the third single from Le Bon’s Reward follow-up after “Moderation” and “Running Away.”. In...
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

JOHNNY MARR releases video for new single ‘Night and Day’

Johnny Marr has released ‘Night and Day’, the brand new single taken from the ‘Fever Dreams Pt 3’ EP - the third quarter of forthcoming double album ‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’, due February 25th via BMG. Featuring backing vocals and bass from Primal Scream’s Simone Marie, 'Night and Day' encapsulates the confusion, the torpor and the entropy of the way we’ve all been living.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Static Dress’ video for explosive new single ‘Di-sinTer’

Static Dress have released their new single ‘Di-sinTer’, which features vocalist and producer King Yosef – watch below. The Leeds band return following last year’s debut project ‘Prologue…’, which followed a stream of singles including 2019’s debut ‘Clean‘ and second single ‘Adaptive Taste‘.
MUSIC
NPR

New Mix: The Smile, Kae Tempest, Yard Act, More

Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have teamed up with Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner for a new trio they call The Smile. On this week's show, I play their new song, "You Will Never Work In Television Again." Kae Tempest is a brilliant poet, playwright, and singer. Their...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

SOM release video for "heavy, pretty" new single Center

Atmospheric prog/post-rock quintet SOM have released a video for their brand new single Center, which you can watch in full below. The band, comprised of former members of Caspian, Constants and Junius, will release their debut album, The Shape Of Everything, which will be released through Pelagic Records on January 21.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Dyan Valdés shares New Single “Irregular”

Some may recognize singer/songwriter Dyan Valdés from 2000s indie band The Blood Arm, synthy post punk trio Mexican Radio, or even her time playing with influential German outfit Die Sterne. However, this year is the year Dyan Valdés takes the spotlight. Now based out of Berlin, Valdés spent lockdown working on her debut solo synth punk record Stand. Last year, Valdés shared “Fade Away” and “Be My Revolution,” and she’s now back with another new single, “Irregular.” The single is out everywhere later this week, but you can get an early listen here, premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
sflcn.com

Hoodcelebrityy Share New Single “Catch It”

[NEW YORK] – Known for captivating music lovers with her infectious hooks and her ability to get fans moving while feeling empowered, Hoodcelebrityy is set to get fans dancing in parties again. Hoodcelebrityy new single “Catch It” produced by Trackstarr, who also produced “Walking Trophy”, has a catchy hook...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gratefulweb.com

Moonalice Shares New Single “Woo Woo”

Today, Moonalice, the 10-piece Bay Area collective known for bringing peace, love, and happiness wherever they go, releases their uplifting anthem “Woo Woo.” As fans reset for the new year and look to the future, Moonalice reminds them to reflect on the present, where sometimes the destination is actually the journey itself. Written by The T Sisters’ Rachel Tietjen, who now is a member of Moonalice along with her sisters, “Woo Woo” is a song about living in the moment. Featuring upbeat instrumentation that mirrors the clickety-clack sound of a train in motion, the song’s rhythmic flow invites listeners to awaken a greater sense of self-awareness and embrace today’s offerings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ghostcultmag.com

Vein Shares New Single “The Killing Womb” – New Album Incoming

Boston‘s Vein will release a new album This World is Going to Ruin You on March 4th, 2022. The band just shared an incredible new single “The Killing Womb” and pre-orders are live now on their Bandcamp! They also shared a video teaser you can see now!
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Big Kill Shares New Single “SAAB 900”

Next month, Vancouver hyperpop duo Big Kill are set to share their debut mixtape, BIG KILL FUTURE. Constructed in the basement studio of a Vancouver warehouse, the new mixtape represents the musical reinvention of Cayne Mckenzie and Andrew Huculiak, formerly of art pop outfit We Are the City. BIG KILL FUTURE cements the pair’s forward-thinking sound and experimental production choices, incorporating elements pulled from pop, noise, drill, Eurodance, and more.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Keinemusik share video for new single, ‘Pay To Play’ featuring Bell Towers: Watch

Keinemusik have shared the video to a new single, 'Pay to Play'. Arriving four years after the trio — Adam Port, &Me, and Rampa — dropped their critically acclaimed debut album, 'You Are Safe', the track is an ode to 1980s synth pop with melodic house trappings, and is taken from last year's sophomore LP, 'Send Return'.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Bats Shares New Single “Golden Spoon”

Bats is the new solo project from Nashville singer/songwriter Jess Awh. Since debuting in 2020 with There’s a river up high, Awh has cultivated an intimate songwriting style, pulling from alt country and indie singer/songwriters in equal measure. Last year she shared a handful of new singles from her upcoming sophomore album, Blue Cabinet, and today she’s back with the record’s final single, “Golden Spoon.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy