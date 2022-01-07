ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Latest Front Bringing Wet Weather to South Florida This Weekend

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Florida looks to end the first weekend of 2022 on a wet note thanks to the latest front forecast to move through the area. Look for spotty morning showers along with mild and...

www.nbcmiami.com

Related
CBS News

Republicans warn Biden and Democrats against changing Senate rules to pass voting rights bills

Republicans on Tuesday issued a stark warning to President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats: change the Senate rules at your peril. Mr. Biden on Tuesday endorsed changes to the Senate filibuster, the rule that requires 60 votes to advance legislation, so that just a simple majority of votes would be needed to pass two pieces of voting rights legislation that have been a top priority for national Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is increasing federal support for COVID-19 testing for schools in a bid to keep them open amid the omicron surge. The White House announced Wednesday that the administration is making a dedicated stream of 5 million rapid tests and 5 million lab-based PCR tests available to schools starting this month to ease supply shortages and promote the safe reopening of schools. That’s on top of more than $10 billion devoted to school-based tests authorized in the COVID-19 relief law and about $130 billion earmarked in that law to keep kids in school.
EDUCATION
CBS News

U.K. leader Boris Johnson faces calls to resign over "bring your own booze" garden party during COVID lockdown

Wednesday brought the time-honored tradition of "Prime Minister's Question Time" in the British Parliament, when the U.K. Prime Minister stands before his fellow elected lawmakers to answer their questions. It's weekly political theater that normally generates a few headlines, but this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced the most serious questions of his time in office.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Medicare proposes only covering Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm for clinical trial patients

Medicare officials are proposing to restrict coverage of a controversial Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, to participants in the federal health insurance program who are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. In a statement, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Tuesday that it based its proposal on an analysis of the...
HEALTH

