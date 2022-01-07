ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Chef Theo Randall’s death row meal would be seriously luxurious

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzEpp_0dfHoWJo00

When asked about the final meal you’d want on this earth, most of us would opt for simple comforts: maybe the ultimate cheese toastie, or your dad’s lasagne. But if you’re a top chef like Theo Randall you’re likely going to choose something a bit fancier.

This is what we found out when Randall answered our quickfire food questions…

Your death row meal is… “A plate of Scottish langoustines, steamed and served with a particular olive oil called Capezzana olive oil from Tuscany. Then I’d probably have a plate of tagliolini pasta with white truffle – obviously that is one of the greatest luxuries going, but this is my last meal, so I’ll take that. Then I’d have a Scottish grouse, roasted on bruschetta with porcini mushrooms and a wine sauce. I’d finish off with some gorgonzola with a Cox’s Orange Pippin apple from our garden. Then I’d have a big bowl of ice-cold cherries, and I’d sit down and spit them out on the terrace.”

TODO: define component type factbox

Your favourite store cupboard essential is… “It’s got to be olive oil. It’s one of those things I just can’t imagine not cooking with. You can cook with butter a bit, you can make a sauce or you can fry something with a bit of butter, but olive oil is just the key to life, really. You can put it on bread as it is, you can make a pasta sauce with it, you can fry something, it’s just so important.”

The kitchen utensil you can’t live without is… “I absolutely love my pestle and mortar. When we talk about kitchen gadgets and all these thermo mixers and stuff like that, I have no time for them whatsoever. I’ve got a few electrical things in the kitchen, but for me it’s about good old chopping boards, really good knives, a steel so you can keep the knife sharp and a pestle and mortar. It’s how cooking should be – with a pestle mortar. If everyone bought a pestle and mortar, they’d probably get rid of so many of their kitchen gadgets sitting in a cupboard collecting dust. You can make the most amazing sauces, you make pesto, you can crush nice spices to make a really good curry, you can make an aioli – all these things.”

Your favourite late-night snack is… “This has got to be sourdough bread – white or brown, it doesn’t matter. Really good unsalted butter, and there has got to be Marmite. There’s nothing like it and there’s an art to it, you have to get it just right.”

TODO: define component type factbox

You like your eggs… “Since lockdown, I’ve become a bit of an egg specialist because of having the kids at home and them saying, ‘Dad, I want to have poached eggs or scrambled eggs today’. I have perfected them all. For me, my favourite way of having an egg is literally just fried, over-easy, or poached. You know what, I really can’t tell you – poached or fried. It’s all about the quality of the egg and how fresh it is.”

What did you eat last night? “It was actually quite special last night – we had sea bass. I’ve got a friend who is based in Poole and a fisherman, so he sends me fish – it comes whole in this big polystyrene box. I fillet it, prepare it and put it into vac bags and freeze it, so our freezer always has a decent selection of fish. So we had sea bass. I didn’t have that much in the fridge, but I thought I’d make some courgettes, broccoli, boiled potatoes, and I made a sauce with some salted anchovies and capers and a little bit of crème fraiche, whisked a bit of butter at the end and poured that on top. It was absolutely delicious, just a piece of sea bass seared in the pan.”

To cure a hangover your go-to is… “Not drinking too much the night before… but I’d say it’s got to be toast with scrambled eggs, smoked salmon and lots of tea.”

Your signature dish… “In the restaurant [Theo Randall at the InterContinental] we’re really famous for our fresh pasta. We make this pasta called cappelletti, which means little hats. It’s a shoulder of veal slow-cooked for five hours, then we chop it up by hand and use all the roasting juices – we add parmesan, then we use a very rich pasta with lots of egg yolks and we make the little cappelletti, which are a bit like tortelloni. We make a sauce with dried porcini mushrooms, which we soak and cook them really slowly. Then we add the pasta, we add a bit of the roasting juice from the veal, then mix that into butter and the porcini mushrooms.”

TODO: define component type factbox

The Italian Deli Cookbook by Theo Randall, photography by Lizzie Mayson, is published by Quadrille, priced £26. Available now.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxuries#Restaurant#Photography#Death Row#Food Drink#Scottish#Tagliolini
brctv13.com

Stone Row Pub & Eatery Seeks Chef & Other Staff

A temporarily closed Jim Thorpe restaurant is looking fill staff positions so it can come back better than ever. The Stone Row Pub & Eatery on Race Street has been shut down for several months due to pandemic-related under-staffing and supply issues. Now the meat-friendly, vegan-forward restaurant is looking for...
JIM THORPE, PA
The Independent

This vegan tempeh vindaloo is a milder, more flavourful version of the classic curry

If you think vindaloo might be too spicy for you or your guests, the team behind BOSH! – Henry Firth and Ian Theasby – say you can half the amount of chilli powder for a milder – but still hot – curry.Tempeh vindalooServes: 4Ingredients:1 potato1 large brown onion3 large tomatoes6 garlic cloves3cm piece fresh ginger10g fresh coriander1 tbsp vegetable oil3 tbsp tomato puree2 tbsp white wine vinegarSalt500ml Henry’s Curry Stock (see below)For the curry stock (makes 4 litres):3 garlic cloves3cm piece fresh ginger1 tbsp vegetable oil1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes4 litres water6 large onions4 medium carrots3 tomatoes1 green pepper1...
RECIPES
ohmymag.co.uk

Tasty pasta recipe: Try Gordon Ramsay's 15-minute tagliatelle recipe

If you want to try this great (and easy) recipe from the renowned chef Gordon Ramsay's kitchen. We guarantee you that when you see tagliatelle like this, made with easy ingredients and lots of cheese, it will give you quite an appetite. Gordon Ramsay, the multi-Michelin starred chef and star...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
progressivegrocer.com

The 'Skinny' on Home Chef’s Latest Meals for Health-Conscious Consumers

Right in time for peak resolution season, meal solutions company Home Chef is re-teaming with Gina Homolka, chef, cookbook author and founder of Skinnytaste, to offer a dozen new meals. The recipes are designed for different dietary needs and preferences and include meals for those seeking lower-sodium, lower-calorie and/or vegetarian options.
RECIPES
Mashed

How To Keep Pasta From Sticking, According To A Chef

Cooking pasta is a pretty simple process, but there can be hiccups if a few details are missed. Like when noodles stick to the pot, which is disappointing because you get less pasta and it's also tough to clean — you usually have to get in there and scrape it with a spatula or even your nails to free the straggler pieces. There's also the risk of the pasta sticking to itself. When you're excited to devour a comforting bowl of the Italian dish, there are few things more disappointing than realizing it has formed a giant clump.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
sunset.com

Chef-Approved Wine and Liquor Substitutes For Your at-Home Meals

We only recommend things we love. If you buy something through our site, we might earn a commission. There’s nothing worse than thinking you have everything on hand for a recipe and realizing you’re missing a few tablespoons of some rare kind of liqueur to amp up the dish’s flavor. Not to worry! With our chef-approved suggestions for ingredients that can be used in place of liquor or wine, stocking up on bottles that only get used once in a blue moon can be a thing of the past.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Butter Bean Soup Recipe With Ham: This 6-Ingredient Soup Recipe Cooks in 20 Minutes

Canned carrots? Yes, we know, we know! But with so many people sick and not being able to go to the store, having pantry-friendly recipes is important. This butter bean soup recipe with ham is quick, filling and comforting. Don't have ham? You could use Spam or skip it entirely and have a vegetarian soup. Navy beans, cannellini beans or your favorite bean could be substituted for the butter beans. (And if you have fresh carrots, use them! Just simmer a little longer until tender.)
RECIPES
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy