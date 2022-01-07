ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Japan's JERA to develop ammonia-related tech with green fund backing

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXJzu_0dfHoRuB00

TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest power generator JERA said it would spend 69.2 billion yen ($597 million) on the development of ammonia-related technology, with nearly 70% covered by the government's green innovation fund.

Ammonia is used as a fertiliser and in industrial materials, but is also seen as a future energy source, along with hydrogen. It does not emit carbon dioxide when burned although its production produces emissions if it is made with fossil fuel.

JERA said on Friday it plans three new demonstration projects, two aimed at using at least 50% of ammonia along with coal at its power plants by March 2029 and another to develop new ammonia synthesis catalysts by March 2031.

Last year, JERA and IHI Corp have begun to use small volumes of ammonia along with coal at JERA's Hekinan power station in central Japan as part of an effort to reduce the facility's emissions of carbon dioxide. read more

The current project runs for about four years through March 2025 with a target of achieving a co-firing rate of 20% at a 1 gigawatt (GW) coal power plant at Hekinan.

Under the new 8-year-long demonstration project, JERA and IHA aim to raise the co-firing rate to at least 50% at an actual power plant by March 2029.

JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) (9501.T) and Chubu Electric Power (9502.T), will also conduct a similar project with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) (7011.T), developing a new burner and verifying co-firing of at least 50% of ammonia at two power plants with different boiler types made by MHI by March 2029.

The two projects will cost 45.2 billion yen, 27.9 billion yen of which will be subsidised by the government fund, a JERA spokesperson said.

JERA, along with Chiyoda Corp (6366.T) and TEPCO, will also invest 24 billion yen in another 10-year-long project to develop ammonia synthesis catalysts, with 20 billion yen to be aided by the state fund.

($1 = 115.8200 yen)

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Underwater sea turbines ‘could supply 10% of the UK’s energy’

Undersea turbines could generate a tenth of Britain’s power, according to a renewable energy expert.Tidal stream energy uses turbines to extract energy from moving masses of water in the oceans and rivers.The UK is in an excellent position to reap the benefits of the technology as UK waters hold about half of Europe’s tidal stream resource.Stephen Wyatt, director of research and disruptive innovation for Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (ORE), a sustainable energy research company, said the 2020s could be a “golden decade” for the science.He told The Independent: “Tidal stream technologies are proven and on the cusp of commercialisation, with the most advanced being...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

The controversy of wood pellets as a green energy source

This is the first of two Business of Technology articles examining the way wood pellets are produced and used as an energy source. The areas in and around North Carolina's forests feel spacious. Canopies of lanky pine trees eventually give way to enormous car parks and long-term storage units, underscoring the feeling of vastness.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jera#Chubu Electric Power#Green Power#Tech#Ihi Corp#Hekinan#Iha#Tokyo Electric Power#Mhi#Chiyoda Corp Lrb 6366
Reuters

Equinor warns of $1.8 bln UK oilfield impairment

OSLO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian energy group Equinor (EQNR.OL) on Wednesday warned that it faces an impairment charge of about $1.8 billion after lowering resource and output estimates for its Mariner oilfield in the British North Sea. Mariner, in which Equinor holds a 65.1% stake, is now expected to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

Saudi Arabia calls for flexibility in energy transition

RIYADH, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The transition away from fossil fuels towards clean energy is complicated and the world needs to be flexible to avoid sacrificing energy security, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Wednesday. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud also told a mining conference in Saudi Arabia, the world's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK’s biggest energy users ‘may put off net zero spending due to gas crisis’

Eight in 10 of the UK’s biggest energy users have said they are worried by rapid rises in energy prices and many are worried it could put their environmental investments at risk.Intensive energy users largely have plans to cut their carbon emissions, according to a new survey.Energy giant Vattenfall said that 90% of the companies said they planned to invest more than 7% of their revenues on reaching net zero over the next half decade.But more than a third said they are thinking about calling off some investments so they can deal with the gas price crisis.The decisions they (companies)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial Times

Bill Gates-backed fund aims to invest $15bn in clean tech

Get the latest news and comment on the most pressing issues in the technology sector with our #techFT bulletin. Delivered every weekday. A Bill Gates-backed private-public fund is preparing to invest in clean-tech projects worth as much as $15bn in the US, EU and UK, aiming to subsidise technologies at scale to help countries reach net zero emissions.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan, Indonesia to cooperate on hydrogen, ammonia and CCS

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Japan and Indonesia have agreed to cooperate on decarbonisation technology such as hydrogen, ammonia and carbon capture and storage (CCS), to transition to clean energy, the Japanese industry ministry said on Monday. Japanese Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda and Indonesian Energy Minister Arifin Tasrif singed a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Australia approves $150 million hydrogen promotion program, Mitsubishi developing ammonia combustion burner in Japan

The Australian government approved a $150 million (€95 million) program to support the country’s hydrogen export industry and attract overseas investment in its hydrogen supply chains. “The first round of the program will focus on the export of clean hydrogen to Japan under the Japan-Australia Partnership on Decarbonisation through Technology,” the Australian government wrote on Thursday. Australian hydrogen production for export and domestic use could generate more than $50 billion (€ 31.7 billion) in additional GDP by 2050, the government said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bridgervalleypioneer.com

Japan to assist in funding Natrium plant

LYMAN — Plans on the Natrium nuclear plant near Kemmerer is back in the headlines due to some additional funding that is being lined up. TerraPower, an advanced nuclear power venture founded by Bill Gates, which is set to open its Natrium plant in 2028 will also receive foreign funding. Initially, Gates said the U.S. government will provide funding to cover half of the $4 billion project.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Largest Pumped-Hydro Facility In World Turns On In China

Pumped hydro storage is an unsung hero of the renewable energy world. It provides super low-cost, low-emission energy storage in locations around the world. The thing is that it’s not really a high-growth field of the new energy world. That said, China just made a big splash in pumped hydro storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cosmos

The Australian scientists greening ammonia for a sustainable future

Monash University has exclusively licensed a new green ammonia technology to start-up Jupiter Ionics, a company co-founded by some of the technology’s principal developers. The technology, first announced in June, offers a completely new way to produce a greener version of this essential chemical. Their licensing announcement in November...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Asia plans to build hundreds of nuclear power stations

There are 35 nuclear reactors currently under construction in Asia. China, Japan and India are driving the dash for nuclear energy in Asia. Across Asia there are proposals for another 220 nuclear power plants. Germany and Italy are phasing out nuclear power stations. Across Europe there are 15 nuclear reactors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

273K+
Followers
265K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy