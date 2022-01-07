Why Should Somebody Else...

Remember when dating was as simple as meeting someone out at a bar, exchanging numbers and grabbing drinks? Or, swiping right until you matched, exchanging witty convo and then making plans for dinner? Pre-pandemic dating was basically a cakewalk, but between lockdowns and mask mandates, meeting new people has become not just difficult, but at times, pretty damn risky. Luckily, we’re evolving past Zoom dates and returning to real-world interactions—and these 2022 dating trends are proof.
Like many of us, I put my love life on hold during the pandemic. I didn’t want to risk being exposed to coronavirus and potentially...
