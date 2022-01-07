Lone Worker Solution From Guardhat Brings Cutting-Edge Connectivity, Proactive Safety To Frontline Workers
Worker-centric, platform-based solution that allows users to select a variety of devices, including those already in the field, and provides best-in-class audio/visual communications. Guardhat, a pioneer of end-to-end connected worker solutions, announced the release the Guardhat Lone Worker solution. The Lone Worker solution automates critical safety alerts and incident...
Vuzix Corporation, a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced it would jointly demonstrate TeamViewer Frontline, an AR platform, with TeamViewer at CES 2022 in Las Vegas this week. The pairing of TeamViewer Frontline with Vuzix smart glasses, known across industry verticals for offering the optimal combination of all-day comfort and performance, means many more organizations throughout the value chain can now deliver on the promise of a truly connected workforce. The Company continues to expand its partnership with TeamViewer to focus on jointly developing strategic accounts across select verticals including retail, logistics and manufacturing.
One of Largest Cloud-Managed Network Installations in Sweden Enables Secure and Reliable Public Wi-Fi and Simplified Network Management. Extreme Networks, Inc, a cloud-driven networking company, in partnership with NetNordic, has established one of the largest cloud-managed network infrastructures in Borås Stad, Sweden, transforming the municipality into a smart city. The new infrastructure delivers faster and more advanced connectivity, extending secure public Wi-Fi for its citizens, local government, schools, and services, while automating and simplifying network management for the IT team. The transition to smart cities is designed to provide more sustainable resources to residents, while improving quality of life and fueling business innovation.
SmartCabs Offering Accelerates Time-to-Market with Instant Access to Power, Space, and Connectivity. Cyxtera, a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, announced that the company is expanding its services ecosystem, by extending the capabilities of its SmartCabs solution to deliver dedicated, on-demand IT infrastructure resources to OEMs and technology service providers, significantly reducing deployment schedules and accelerating time-to-solution. By leveraging Cyxtera SmartCabs, companies like Dell Technologies and PacketFabric gain immediate access to a “ready-to-buy” audience of enterprises who are looking to purchase technology solutions in an on-demand, “as-a-service” model.
Voxco, a global leader in cloud and on-premise omnichannel survey software, announced it has acquired Actify Data Labs (a True North company), an end-to-end data and analytics platform. The power of the Actify platform will be a key element in strengthening Voxco’s experience management offering. With Actify’s Artificial Intelligence &...
Cogniteam integrates NVIDIA Isaac GEMs into Nimbus, streamlining robotics from. development to deployment leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson platform. Cogniteam announced it is supporting the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform into its cloud- based robotics development and deployment platform, allowing cloud-enabled deployments to. use NVIDIA technology for the first time. More...
Origin Wireless Inc. and nami.ai Pte. Ltd. announced the launch of their ‘now‘ initiative. The now platform brings together two industry leaders to offer companies and brands an all-in-one solution, combining AI, software and hardware to deploy intelligent Wi-Fi sensing to their customers. Being a cost-efficient, turnkey solution,...
The national commercial HVAC service leader and XOi Technologies announce a collaboration that empowers field techs to deliver enhanced efficiency and value. Reedy Industries, a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing, and building controls services, and XOi Technologies, a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions, announce a strategic collaboration that equips field technicians with critical artificial intelligence- and augmented reality-driven technology solutions.
New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): E-commerce is pushing boundaries and has fast pervaded even the core sectors like agriculture. Growing at a CAGR of 18% in the coming five years, the global agritech market would be worth $41,172.5 million by 2027. The agriculture sector has long been driven by...
Monthly live and on-demand workshops will help users develop skills to support service mesh deployments, Kubernetes, and other CNCF projects in production. Buoyant, the creators of the world’s lightest and fastest service mesh, Linkerd, announced the launch of Service Mesh Academy, a hands-on training series designed to provide free education for software engineers around the world on the critical topic of the service mesh. The academy provides a series of live, online workshops led by experts in Linkerd or other related topics. Workshops are also available on-demand for those who cannot attend live or prefer self-paced learning.
This network capable fluid dispenser provides Ethernet control with TCP/IP protocol for Smart Factory integration. Nordson EFD, a Nordson company and leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces the UltimusPlus-NX fluid dispenser. This fluid dispenser provides Ethernet connection with Transmission Control Protocol / Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) for Smart Factory and Industry 4.0 manufacturing integration.
A national digital authentication service is being built in Finland to ease the login to digital services. The new national authentication service will be launched for consumers at the end of 2022. The solution utilizes the Managed Identity and Access Management (MIAM) service provided by Nixu. To promote the national...
Enables easy-to-use AR solution to support field services professionals across the enterprise. CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced the worldwide launch and availability of its enhanced, patented TeamworkAR platform – an augmented reality solution designed for out-of-the box use by enterprise organizations.
FloLIVE, a leading IoT connectivity provider of advanced 5G network solutions and a full suite of cloud-based global connectivity services, announced it has collaborated with Kigen – a global leader in eSIM and iSIM security, and Sony Semiconductor Israel (Sony) – a leading Cellular IoT chipset provider. The...
Enabling users to efficiently create their own autonomous building systems, the investment aims to grow the company’s talent team and launch an ecosystem of products that enable autonomy. PassiveLogic, creator of the first fully autonomous building platform, has secured $34 million in Series B funding from leading investors Addition...
The stress of living through the COVID-19 pandemic has created closer bonds between frontline workers in the UK, who feel overworked, exhausted and unsupported by their bosses. New research released by Microsoft reveals that employees in sectors such as retail, healthcare, hospitality and manufacturing want to work in places that...
The Registry will lead to a deeper understanding of novel therapies and predictive biomarkers that will significantly impact patient lives at scale. Seqster PDM, Inc, the leading patient-centric healthcare technology company, has announced its multi-year partnership with The National Pancreas Foundation (“NPF”), a nonprofit organization that provides hope for those suffering from pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, to create the country’s largest, most inclusive pancreatic disease patient registry. The innovative new registry powered by Seqster connects to any EHR, genomic DNA test, and wearable/remote monitoring device, providing patients with a complete longitudinal health record in real-time. “We are very excited to enter a multi-year partnership with Seqster to create a one-of-a-kind patient registry that truly empowers our members. Our organization had been searching for a patient-centric solution for many years. Without the Seqster technology, this would have never been possible,” said Chief Executive Officer at NPF, David Bakelman. “Now, we can enable greater collaboration amongst researchers and our foundation, improve the quality of patient care, and significantly impact outcomes for patients with pancreatic disease.”
INTEMA by MTS AI is pleased to announce the launch programme for its accelerator and to. unveil its roster of expert mentors that will work alongside INTEMA Accelerator start-ups to. help them scale. The programme has been designed to help develop the future leaders in the. field of artificial intelligence....
Numonix, a developer of a versatile interaction recording solution for Unified Communications platforms, announced expanded compliance and business features for its IXCloud for Microsoft Teams fully managed cloud compliance recording service. Among the first Microsoft Azure-based recording solutions, IXCloud’s new features deliver expanded automation, control and customization capabilities to help ensure compliance and reduce liability while improving convenience, flexibility and ease of use. IXCloud is a Microsoft Teams Certified Compliance Recording solution.
For IT Teams, Effortless Centralized Controls for Authenticating and Securing User Access to Company Data. For All Users, Fast and Easy Data-Sharing with Maximum Security. Keyavi Data Corp., a multi-award-winning cybersecurity trailblazer whose revolutionary technology is stopping ransomware criminals in their tracks and reshaping the very nature of the security industry, today released an enhanced 2.0 product suite with new, single sign-on and account management capabilities so that enterprises operating in a Windows® environment can more easily integrate, secure and control internal and external access to their business data.
The Portland, Oregon-based company, which has its tech team in New Zealand, began developing its SaaS customer experience management tools in 2014 for businesses that rely on humans, co-founder and CEO Aaron Ward told TechCrunch. The tools pull in Net Promoter Score, workflow, recognition and feedback, coaching and insights so that businesses can lead from their frontline workers.
