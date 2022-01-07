Lone Worker Solution From Guardhat Brings Cutting-Edge Connectivity, Proactive Safety To Frontline Workers

The Registry will lead to a deeper understanding of novel therapies and predictive biomarkers that will significantly impact patient lives at scale. Seqster PDM, Inc, the leading patient-centric healthcare technology company, has announced its multi-year partnership with The National Pancreas Foundation (“NPF”), a nonprofit organization that provides hope for those suffering from pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, to create the country’s largest, most inclusive pancreatic disease patient registry. The innovative new registry powered by Seqster connects to any EHR, genomic DNA test, and wearable/remote monitoring device, providing patients with a complete longitudinal health record in real-time. “We are very excited to enter a multi-year partnership with Seqster to create a one-of-a-kind patient registry that truly empowers our members. Our organization had been searching for a patient-centric solution for many years. Without the Seqster technology, this would have never been possible,” said Chief Executive Officer at NPF, David Bakelman. “Now, we can enable greater collaboration amongst researchers and our foundation, improve the quality of patient care, and significantly impact outcomes for patients with pancreatic disease.”

