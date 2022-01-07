ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cowen Downgrades Amphenol (APH) to Market Perform

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cowen analyst Joseph Giordano downgraded Amphenol (NYSE: APH) from...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Downgrades Southwest (LUV) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Hunter Keay downgraded Southwest (NYSE: LUV) from Outperform to Peerperform. The analyst comments "LUV is PP-rated after we downgrade today on valuation. LUV is out of favor as much as we can recall, relative to the group, in the 14 years we’ve been covering the stock. CEO Kelly is retiring. Labor unions are not happy. Operations have been weak. But LUV’s balance sheet is indeed a fortress situation, and they have truly washed out a multi-year cost scenario we can only assume is a worst case. LUV is exposed to the right end markets if they can execute better. We believe in LUV but we take a fresh look at our CASMx assumptions relative to the company’s guidance they provided at the December analyst day and we conclude we were too optimistic. LUV expects 2022 CASMx of +8-12% y/3y followed by LSD average annual growth through 2026, after that. We assume flattish CASMx in 2023-24, which is still better than the guide. And while we have LUV’s margins well above the industry average, we see limited FCF and limited upside to the stock using our valuation framework..."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Downgrades Equinix (EQIX) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen downgraded Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $840.00 (from $970.00). The analyst comments "In addition, data center REITs have historically underperformed relative to other REITs during periods of rate hikes. In the most recent period from Nov 2020 to Apr 2021, Data Centers performed 23.4% worse than the broader REIT sector (Exhibit 31). We see this as a downside for EQIX going into 2022, as the Fed is expected to implement several rate hikes throughout the year."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Downgrades Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) to Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst R. Scott Siefers downgraded Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: PFC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Aph#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

HSBC Upgrades Zymergen Inc (ZY) to Hold

HSBC analyst Sriharsha Pappu upgraded Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ: ZY) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Upgrades Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) to Outperform

Cowen analyst David Deckelbaum upgraded Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) from Market ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Upgrades Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) to Overweight

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow upgraded Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Baird Downgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) to Neutral

Baird analyst David Rodgers downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Upgrades Wells Fargo (WFC) to Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers upgraded Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ready Capital Corp. (RC) Prices Upsized 7M Share Offering at 15.56/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) today announced that the Company has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of common stock for total gross proceeds of approximately $108.9 million. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares of common stock. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to originate or acquire the Company's target assets consistent with its investment strategy and for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on January 14, 2022, and is subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Janney Upgrades Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) to Buy

Janney analyst Robert C. Stevenson upgraded Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2022

According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Dell Technologies earned $2.37 in the third quarter, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.00 and a 52-week-low of $53.01. At the end of the last trading period, Dell Technologies closed at $59.88.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BioCryst Pharma (BCRX) PT Raised to $25 at Cowen on Orladeyo Sales Data

Cowen analyst Ken Cacciatore raised the price target on BioCryst Pharma (NASDAQ: BCRX) to $25.00 (from $23.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Upgrades Paychex (PAYX) to Outperform

Cowen analyst Bryan C. Bergin upgraded Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $145.00. The analyst comments "We are upgrading shares of PAYX to Outperform and raising our PT to $145. PAYX is the right stock for right now. A more positive stance is supported by a strong HCM market backdrop, in conjunction with impressive product & sales execution by Paychex and stickier client retention is underappreciated and that we believe will drive revenue & earnings growth that's ~1.3x consensus over the medium term. In addition to attractive business fundamentals and yield, there are macro/market-driven benefits for PAYX shares as more investors seek vehicles for exposure to rising rates & the employment recovery, and increasingly favor high-quality large cap tech/services names with better stability & visibility, strong financials and robust profitability & FCF, vs. outsized growth multiples; we anticipate an ongoing lift for a quality compounder with scale. Downside is well-supported for this non-consensus stock (still ~85% Hold/Sell-rated). While the Omicron spike has occurred, data thus far reflects it is less severe than prior waves, and thus risks of lockdowns and meaningful economic pressure are lower as this moves from pandemic to endemic. Still, PAYX has conservatism in FY22 targets to account for the macro uncertainty, insulating downside risk in results and shares. We are above consensus, and we favor a continuation of likely outsized beat & raise performance that's apt to continue into FY23."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Upgrades Allegheny Technologies (ATI) to Outperform

Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna upgraded Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) from Market ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy