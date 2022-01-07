Cowen Downgrades Amphenol (APH) to Market Perform

Wolfe Research analyst Hunter Keay downgraded Southwest (NYSE: LUV) from Outperform to Peerperform. The analyst comments "LUV is PP-rated after we downgrade today on valuation. LUV is out of favor as much as we can recall, relative to the group, in the 14 years we’ve been covering the stock. CEO Kelly is retiring. Labor unions are not happy. Operations have been weak. But LUV’s balance sheet is indeed a fortress situation, and they have truly washed out a multi-year cost scenario we can only assume is a worst case. LUV is exposed to the right end markets if they can execute better. We believe in LUV but we take a fresh look at our CASMx assumptions relative to the company’s guidance they provided at the December analyst day and we conclude we were too optimistic. LUV expects 2022 CASMx of +8-12% y/3y followed by LSD average annual growth through 2026, after that. We assume flattish CASMx in 2023-24, which is still better than the guide. And while we have LUV’s margins well above the industry average, we see limited FCF and limited upside to the stock using our valuation framework..."

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO