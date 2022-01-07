ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The latest 'Girl of the Year' from dollmaker American Girl is making history

Makers of American Girl dolls have made their latest move in racial representation. It's a fraught topic for toy companies who've struggled for years with criticism of the messages their products send. For example, is Barbie too thin or too blond?. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. And do dolls look like...

PopSugar

Ida B. Wells Is the Latest Historical Black Icon to Be Turned Into a Barbie Doll

The latest Black historical figure to join the ranks of female icons who have been morphed into Barbie Dolls is Civil Rights activist Ida B. Wells. The late investigative journalist – who was also one of the original founders of the NAACP – dedicated her career to reporting on the racial injustices of African American people that occurred in the South during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
SOCIETY
nny360.com

Meet Corrine Tan — American Girl’s first Chinese-American doll

Meet the newest American Girl: Her name is Corinne, she likes to ski, and she’s the only Chinese-American doll in the beloved brand’s roster. American Girl Brands, a subsidiary of Mattel, debuted Corinne Tan on Jan. 1 — just after the holiday season — in part a response to increased violence against Asian Americans.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

American Girl announces first Asian American 'Girl of the Year' doll, Corinne Tan

American Girl's latest 'Girl of the Year' doll is making history as the line's first one of Chinese descent. The popular doll manufacturer, on Thursday, unveiled Corinne Tan, a Chinese American skier, as its 2022 Girl of the Year. "We know representation matters, and we're proud to welcome Corrine Tan to our lineup of important characters who reflect what it means to be an American girl today," Jamie Cygielman, general manager at American Girl, told TODAY in a statement. "Wrapped around Corrine's outdoor adventures are important messages about kindness, tolerance, and love—showing kids that they're never too young to contribute to the larger conversation and stand up for positive change."
COLORADO STATE
Business Wire

American Girl’s Newest Trailblazer Hits the Slopes— 2022 Girl of the Year Corinne Tan

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, American Girl, a cornerstone in the Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful brands, kicked off the new year with the unveil of its 2022 Girl of the Year, Corinne Tan. Growing up with her Chinese American family in Aspen, Colorado, Corinne loves hitting the slopes, being a big sister, and training her new puppy to be a search-and-rescue dog. Although surefooted and brave on the mountain, Corinne must find her balance as she adjusts to her new blended family and the courage to speak up when faced with xenophobic comments. Through Corinne’s stories, young readers learn that home means being surrounded by the people they love and to be proud of who they are, while advocating for positive change. Further leaning into the power of family—in a Girl of the Year first—American Girl is also proud to introduce a 14½-inch companion doll of Corinne’s little sister, Gwynn™!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parents Magazine

American Girl's 2022 Girl of the Year Has an Adorable Little Sister, Too

Welcome winter, hello 2022, and nice to meet you, Corinne Tan, the latest American Girl Girl of the Year! We're especially excited to find out that Corinne has a sister, Gwynn, an adorable 14-and-a-half-inch doll to go along with Corinne, who is the traditional 18-inch size. Each year, American Girl...
SKIING
Connecticut Public

Journalist Ida B. Wells is commemorated with a Barbie doll for fearless activism

Educator, journalist, anti-lynching activist and NAACP co-founder Ida B. Wells joins the pantheon of distinguished women honored by Mattel with her own signature Barbie doll. Resplendent in a deep blue, floor-length dress with lace details, the new Ida B. Wells doll also comes with a historically significant accessory: a miniature replica of the Memphis Free Speech, the newspaper where Wells became editor and co-owner in 1889.
ENTERTAINMENT
kxnet.com

Maya Angelou quarters produced for American Women Quarters Program

The United States Mint has started shipping the first coins for the American Women Quarters Program. These quarters honoring Maya Angelou are manufactured at the Mint facilities in Philadelphia and Denver. The coins will be featuring additional honorees and will start shipping later this year through 2025. The tails end...
MAYA ANGELOU
Tennessee Tribune

US Mint Begins Shipping New Quarters Featuring Maya Angelou

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Americans will soon be seeing the face of Maya Angelou on U.S. quarters. On Monday, the United States Mint announced it has begun shipping quarters featuring Angelou, the first of five trailblazing American women to be featured on quarters in 2022. The new quarter, available in...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
adafruit.com

Shipping Begins for First American Women Quarters – Maya Angelou is the first Black woman to be featured on a U.S. quarter

Shipping Begins for First American Women Quarters | U.S. Mint – Maya Angelou is the first Black woman to be featured on a U.S. quarter – A new quarter featuring legendary poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou and other trailblazing American women has officially started shipping to banks on Monday, the U.S. Mint announced. Angelou is the first Black woman to appear on the quarter.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on US quarter as new coins go into circulation

Maya Angelou has become the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter after new coins went into circulation. In an official statement on Monday (10 January), the US Mint said it began shipping quarters featuring the image of late poet and activist Angelou as the first coins in its American Women Quarters (AWQ) programme.The quarter design depicts Angelou stretching her arms out, with a bird in flight behind her and a rising sun, inspired by her poetry and “symbolic of the way she lived”. Angelou, a prominent American author, poet and activist, rose to prominence with the publication...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
