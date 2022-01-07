ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Dems recall Jan. 6 mob attack on US Capitol

Daily Gate City
 5 days ago

On the anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, a group...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Dems#House Lawmakers#Mob#Breaking News#Ap Archive
KSLTV

Cruz apologizes for describing Jan. 6 attack as ‘a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol’

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz had desperation written on his face. The conservative ideologue and potential 2024 presidential contender appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show Thursday to apologize for describing the Jan. 6 insurrection as “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol” a day earlier, the eve of its anniversary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

‘Jan 6 is not behind us’: House lawmakers reflect on riot with Capitol Police officer’s family in attendance

House Democrats gathered for more than two hours to reflect on the chaos and aftermath of the attack on the halls of Congress, sharing their emotional experience inside the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 as a mob threatened to break into the chamber.The parents of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick – who died following two strokes the day after the assault – were also in attendance at the event at the Capitol on Thursday, as two dozen lawmakers recalled the shock of the assault and recommitted themselves against anti-democratic threats.US Rep Lisa Blunt Rochester said she remembered...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cbslocal.com

Criminal Investigation Into US Capitol Attack Still Underway

One year later, the criminal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack is still underway. Hundreds of people face charges while the FBI searches for hundreds more, and questions remain about what role former president Donald Trump and his allies played; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
U.S. POLITICS
WTOP

WTOP Capitol Hill reporter recalls the imminent threat of rioters on Jan. 6

Nearly a year ago, there was danger all around us as a marauding mob broke into the U.S. Capitol, intent on halting the peaceful transfer of presidential power. Initially, as I reported from the Capitol on the certification of Electoral College results from the 2020 presidential election, I had no idea how close the threat really was.
WASHINGTON, DC
AFP

Ashli Babbitt: Rorschach test for attack on US Capitol

A conspiracy-spouting extremist or a patriotic martyr? Ashli Babbitt, who was shot dead a year ago during the invasion of the US Capitol, is a Rorschach test for the deep political fault line that runs through the United States. An Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and voted for America's first Black president, Babbitt died wrapped in a flag bearing the name of Donald Trump, the populist billionaire who still insists he won an election that he lost by a wide margin. Her journey of radical transformation mirrors that of many of the supporters of the real estate tycoon, who, on January 6, 2021, was desperately seeking to preserve his divisive presidency. That day, Congress was gathering to certify the election of Joe Biden as 46th president of the United States.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy