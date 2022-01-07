ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Google Fiber retail staff in KC begin unionizing efforts

By Charlie Keegan
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zrLR3_0dfHl3wb00

Staff members who operate retail stores for Google Fiber internet in Kansas City, Missouri, have begun the formal process to form a union.

This week, 10 of the 11 eligible employees filed a request to hold a union vote with the National Labor Relations Board.

The group is organizing under the Alphabet Workers Union which formed one year ago under the Communications Workers of America. Alphabet owns Google.

Eris Derickson works at the Google Fiber retail store near West 43rd Street and State Line Road.

They said the point of unionizing is two fold: one, to have a seat at the table to make workplace changes. And two, to protect what employees currently like about their job.

“There used to be a much more clear line of communication between us and management, which has sort of broken down recently with COVID-19 and team changes,” Derickson said.

Derickson and other employees at the retail store actually work for BDS Connected Solutions, not directly with Google or Alphabet.

University of Missouri-Kansas City associate professor Erik Olsen, Ph.D., has studied unions.

He said there are pros and cons of forming a union. Benefits often include increase pay and improved working conditions for employees.

Drawbacks seem to affect mostly the employer, who often has to spend more money to meet union demands and sometimes moves operations to avoid unions.

A 2021 Gallup poll showed more Americans approve of unions now than at any other time since 1965.

Olsen said you’ve seen groups use unions for better working conditions as COVID-19 puts a spotlight on labor issues. Starbucks employees recently unionized in Buffalo, New York.

“They have decided that they want to improve the conditions of their work and unionization can be a mechanism through which they do that,” Olsen explained.

Filing for a union vote is the first of many steps for Derickson and other Google Fiber staff members.

Next, their employer has a chance to respond. Then the NLRB will schedule an election. If a majority of employees approve the union, contract negotiations can begin between the newly formed union and its employer.

“Seeing all of the labor movements with John Deere and Starbucks, it's honestly really inspiring to see that and we just are the next,” Derickson said.

Neither BDS Connected Solutions nor Alphabet responded to requests for comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Business
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Society
City
Buffalo, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Fiber#Labor Relations#Labor Union#Union Workers#Alphabet#Bds Connected Solutions#Gallup#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Starbucks
meatpoultry.com

RTE entrees continue to grow in demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With convenience still at the very top of most consumers’ wish lists, demand for ready-to-eat entrees continues to surge. And more and more, time-starved shoppers are turning to their retail grocery perimeter departments for meals that deliver not only convenience but also flavor, quality and value.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy