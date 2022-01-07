Letter: No mask, no business from this customer

Today, the City of Portland’s mask mandate ordinance went into effect. People (ages 2+) must wear masks when inside public places in Portland. Businesses that require proof of vaccination of everyone on premises do not need to require masks be worn. Businesses must post "masks required" signs that are visible to the public as of January 10. The City Council will review this ordinance every 30 days to determine whether or not it stays in effect.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO