Here’s every smartphone confirmed to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Get a great phone that doesn’t harm the environment: the realme GT 2 Pro eco-friendly smartphone. A premium flagship from the brand, it boasts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform. As a high-end smartphone, it comes from a close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. As a result, this powerful mobile platform expands possibilities for consumers. In fact, using this mobile platform ensures that this is a great device for gaming on the go. Not only that, but it also boasts impressive AI capabilities as well as 5G connectivity. Designed to push user experiences to a new level, this powerful flagship gaming gadget ensures users get what they need. Moreover, it has a 150-degree ultra-wide camera and 12 antennas. Finally, crafted from a bio-polymer material on the back cover, it boasts an eco-friendly design.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO