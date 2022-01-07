ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s every smartphone confirmed to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

By Damien Wilde
9to5Google
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Qualcomm announced and detailed the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, it didn’t take long for Android OEMs to confirm that they will slap the latest and greatest CPU in their smartphones. Here’s what you need to know. Designed to be the go-to flagship smartphone chip...

9to5google.com

Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22 Ultra looks absolutely breathtaking in new render

We have already seen quite a few Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders, as well as images and videos of dummy units, and also real-life shots, but if there is one picture that has the power to convince you to get the S/Note series hybrid, it's the one that has been shared by noted leaker Evan Blass today.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best phone to buy for 2022

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro boast wireless charging, amazing rear camera setups, powerful processors for lag-free gaming and 5G. But if you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, those models aren't the only ones to consider, with competitors such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and Sony Xperia all offering great specs at a range of prices. Samsung even offers what others don't -- foldable phones, including a flip phone.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The iPhone 13 pro is half price with Three’s 2021 January sale

Looking to upgrade your phone for the New Year? Three is offering a raft of January sales offers, knocking up to 50 per cent off the first six months of a contract on a range of new devices.Right now, you can grab the Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB with unlimited data and unlimited minutes for an upfront payment of £69, then get six months at half price – that’s £35.50 per month. Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop nowIt’s not the only half-price iPhone deal at Three. You can get last year’s iPhone 12 mini for £25...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

LG announces its largest and smallest OLED TVs ever as part of 2022 lineup

It’s a new year, and that means today LG is announcing its latest series of OLED TVs. For 2022, the company is adding new screen sizes, ratcheting up the brightness (again) on the G series, and bringing some additional features — like multiuser profiles — to the webOS software that runs on its TVs.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Google

Galaxy A52 starts getting its Android 12 update, Galaxy S10 Lite too

As the company speeds through its Android 12 rollout, Samsung is bringing the update to its mid-range Galaxy A52 already, and expanding to other models too. Spotted in Russia first, the Android 12 and One UI 4.0 update is rolling out now to the Samsung Galaxy A52. It carries the version number A525FXXU4BUL8 and the December 2021 security patch. While the update will probably take a few weeks to roll out widely to other regions, it’s still well ahead of schedule. Originally, it was expected that the update would hit the Galaxy A52 in February.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 with improved CPU and GPU performance

At CES 2022, Qualcomm today announced the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform for premium Windows devices. Qualcomm claims that this new SoC will deliver up to 85% faster CPU performance and 60% faster GPU performance. Thanks to 5nm manufacturing process, devices based on Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 should offer multiday battery life.
TECHNOLOGY
Fudzilla

Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform scores Honda

Part of today's Qualcomm CES Automotive focused keynote CEO Cristiano Amon and Nakul Duggal, SVP & GM, automotive, announced that Honda chose 3rd generation Snapdragon Automotive cockpit solutions for its upcoming US and Worldwide cars. Qualcomm was one of the few major companies who decided to have an in-person press...
BUSINESS
Gadget Flow

realme GT 2 Pro eco-friendly smartphone has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Get a great phone that doesn’t harm the environment: the realme GT 2 Pro eco-friendly smartphone. A premium flagship from the brand, it boasts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform. As a high-end smartphone, it comes from a close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. As a result, this powerful mobile platform expands possibilities for consumers. In fact, using this mobile platform ensures that this is a great device for gaming on the go. Not only that, but it also boasts impressive AI capabilities as well as 5G connectivity. Designed to push user experiences to a new level, this powerful flagship gaming gadget ensures users get what they need. Moreover, it has a 150-degree ultra-wide camera and 12 antennas. Finally, crafted from a bio-polymer material on the back cover, it boasts an eco-friendly design.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

OnePlus 10 Pro Geekbench scores appear, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 12GB of RAM confirmed

The OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro are reportedly just a week away from their official announcement, and the first Geekbench 5 score of the latter has now emerged. Shared by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter are single and multi-core scores of a OnePlus device code-named NE2210. The device has a chipset called 'taro', and this name is associated with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
CELL PHONES
winbuzzer.com

Qualcomm Blames OEMs for Windows on ARM Snapdragon Failure

Windows on ARM has been something of a disaster since making its debut in 2017. At the time, Microsoft signed an exclusive deal with Qualcomm but Windows machines running ARM have not been successful. As that exclusive deal draws to an end, Qualcomm is putting the blame of the failure on OEMs.
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Microsoft and Qualcomm are working together on a chip for AR headsets

Microsoft and Qualcomm are working together on a next-generation chip for augmented reality (AR) headsets, Qualcomm announced today. The new platform also comes with support for both of the companies’ AR and mixed reality platforms, Microsoft Mesh and Snapdragon Spaces, bringing the two technologies together for the first time.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Google

Samsung has updated these devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
CELL PHONES
vrfocus.com

Qualcomm and Microsoft Partner on Custom Chips for Next-Gen AR Glasses

Qualcomm held its CES 2022 press conference earlier today and as part of the event revealed that it’s partnered with Microsoft to help push the future of augmented reality (AR). Qualcomm announced that the collaboration will see the pair develop custom AR chips for both consumer and enterprise devices.
ELECTRONICS

