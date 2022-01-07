ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posters from 2021 by Quim Marin Studio

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at this selection of posters created in 2021 by Quim Marin Studio. Barcelona-based Quim Marin Studio...

aspiremetro.com

Iris Vase From Bloc Studios

The Avalon Collection consists of three reversible sculptural vases including Iris, seen here. Far from the usual contemporary approach of perfection and geometrical cleaning, the “Avalon” vases present curve and complex shapes, with a formal ambiguity that need the ability of a sculptor to get as a result vases where the veining and chromatic variations, typical of the stones applied, moves and spreads out.
weandthecolor.com

Online Course: Graphic Design & Art Direction by Linus Lohoff for Creative Visual Branding

Learn step by step the essentials of graphic design and art direction to create eye-catching brand identities. Do you want to know how to design a visual identity and build a professional brand book using key art direction and graphic design techniques? If so, this premium online course by Art Director, Designer, and Photographer Linus Lohoff might be perfect for you. The mainly recommended software for this course includes Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign, and Adobe Photoshop. In 16 lessons, you can learn everything you need to know from conception and sketching logos to complete brand visuals or how you create a brand book.
hypebeast.com

Jeremy Deller Is Showcasing All His Prints and Posters From 1993-2021

In a new joint exhibition at The Modern Institute, Glasgow and Galerie Art Concept. Jeremy Deller is an English conceptual artist best known for graphic prints and installations with political undertones. A Turner Prize winner in 2004, much of Deller’s work is collaborative and involves devaluing the often egotistical artistic process.
weandthecolor.com

A Customizable Brand Guidelines InDesign Template by PixWork

Available for free download with an Adobe Stock trial subscription, this easy-to-use brand guidelines template is fully customizable. Adobe Stock contributor @PixWork specializes in a range of high-quality graphic stock items for creative professionals. This fully customizable brand guidelines template consists of 20 pages to cover all areas of your branding project. Thanks to its modern and neutral layout, the InDesign template is well suited for a wide range of branding and other design projects.
weandthecolor.com

Portfolio InDesign Template with Gray Accents

Download a neutral and fully customizable portfolio template for use in Adobe InDesign. Adobe Stock contributor @bourjart created this eye-catching portfolio template consisting of 24 fully customizable pages in the size of A4. No matter if you are a visual artist, graphic designer, architect, or photographer, the modern, neutral layout is well suited for plenty of topics. You can also use this Adobe InDesign template to showcase certain products. All sample texts or photos are for display only. You can add your own content with just a few simple clicks.
weandthecolor.com

Spitzkant Variable Font by Julien Fincker

German type designer Julien Fincker just released the variable version of its popular Spitzkant typeface. About one and a half years ago, German type designer Julien Fincker published his font family Spitzkant, a high-contrast serif font in two optical sizes (display and text). Due to its many features, Julien Fincker decided to develop an additional variant version of its popular Spitzkant typeface. For those of you who do not know what a variable font is, it’s a technology that achieves more and more attention. It combines almost infinite many fonts and weights in one single font file. If you want to learn more about this new typeface, just take a look at Julien Fincker’s website or follow the link below to download the Spitzkant Variable font.
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
Footwear News

6 of the Best New Balance Collaborations of 2021

In a year dominated by collaborations, New Balance delivered some of the best. The Boston-based sportswear brand tapped some of the industry’s top talent in 2021, including beloved designers and boutique retail standouts, to reimagine several of its iconic looks. Names including Salehe Bembury, Joe Freshgoods, Ronnie Fieg of Kith and others all created stellar shoes that sneakerheads clamored for. Below, six of the most respected voices in sneakers today share thoughts on some of New Balance’s best collaborations from the year. Salehe Bembury 2002R “Water Be The Guide” “Salehe Bembury, in my opinion, released arguably the best quality collaboration of 2021, partnered with...
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Bathroom Trends That Will Dominate 2022, According to One Designer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re looking to give your bathroom a makeover for the new year, look no further than the trends that will dominate in 2022. From classic style revivals to the totally unique trends that’ll have you thinking outside the box, it’s a great year for bathroom renovations.
INTERIOR DESIGN
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Lands With A Bold Mix Of Neons For Kids

While not the most-heralded model from Team Jumpman, the Jordan 6 Rings continues to boast a cult-following due to its design and penchant for experimental colorways. For the model’s latest proposition, it’s indulged in a white and black mix complemented by a slew of neon hues. Chenille-made logos on the tongue sport the sneaker’s varying tones, while components across the shoe borrowed from the six Air Jordan models in which #23 won his six NBA titles boast vibrant citrus, green and other colors sparingly. Underfoot, outsoles introduce a rich blue camouflage pattern into the mix, making the shoes a perfect option for the year’s warmer months.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Yacht Makers Are Now Filming Hollywood-Caliber Movies to Showcase New Boats

Unlike Kitt, David Hasselhoff’s ride in “Knight Rider,” no boat has ever starred in a TV show or movie. Many have had supporting roles, like the African Queen or Andrea Gail in “The Perfect Storm,” but none have ever delivered their own Oscar-worthy performances—until recently. In 2020, Riva launched a short film called “Riva In the Movie,” which had a moody, almost haunting ambiance, featuring a devilishly handsome man driving his vintage Riva around Venice’s canals at night. It was used as a promotion for the brand’s book, with the same title, about Rivas in the movies over the last 70...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
ARTnews

Jonathas de Andrade, Maker of Poignant Work About Identity, Picked to Represent Brazil at 2022 Venice Biennale

The Fundação Bienal de São Paulo, which manages Brazil’s participation at the Venice Biennale, has announced the curator and artist for the country’s pavilion at the 2022 edition opening in April. The curator is Jacopo Crivelli Visconti, who was also the main curator for the 34th Bienal de São Paulo, and the artist he selected is Jonathas de Andrade. De Andrade is known for an expansive body of work that ranges between videos, photographs, and installations, and deals with different histories and legacies of colonialism and slavery in Brazil as well as how they impact national identity and labor practices. His...
VISUAL ART
rue-morgue.com

Vampire thriller “ROSE: A LOVE STORY” arising from Shout! Studios; trailer & poster

This more personal take on the bloodsucking genre is coming next month. Shout! Studios and Scream Factory, in collaboration with The Yellow Affair, will bring ROSE: A LOVE STORY to Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play and other digital platforms February 8. The film was directed by Jennifer Sheridan from a script by Matt Stokoe, who also stars along with Sophie Rundle and Olive Gray. The synopsis: “ROSE is the story of a young couple living alone in the woods, who must contend with a life-altering illness that manifests itself in a violent and terrifying way. Rose’s disease is a vampiric, parasitic thirst for blood. As her hunger grows, all humanity seems to give way to a feral violence that harms both her and those around her. Their loving relationship strains under the burden of Rose’s illness, and it is only a matter of time until the secluded life that they have built is upended entirely.”
MOVIES
weandthecolor.com

Personal Website Template with Yellow Accents

Create a stunning website with this easy-to-use Photoshop template. Adobe Stock contributor @Grkic Creative designed this high-quality website template. The Photoshop template consists of six uniform layouts that help you to create individual pages for your personal website in no time. All sample texts and images are for display only. You can add your own text, images, and graphics with just a few simple clicks. Feel free to click on the following link to get further information.
TECHNOLOGY

