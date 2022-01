IQOO has launched its newest flagships in China today, named the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro. As the names suggest, these are the successors to the iQOO 8 & 8 Pro that launched in August last year. If you do not know, iQOO, like most of the Chinese brands, follows a half-yearly upgrade timeline, so just 5-6 months after the launch of a phone, the company launches the successor. Last year as well, we got the iQOO 7 series in January, which was later upgraded with the iQOO 8 series.

