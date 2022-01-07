ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

India supplies third batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan

sanantoniopost.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): India on Friday delivered two tons of essential lifesaving medicines to Afghanistan as part of medical assistance to the war-torn nation. "As part of...

www.sanantoniopost.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Taliban Commend India for Sending Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - Afghanistan's Taliban said Friday they had received a fresh supply of medicines from India, as the United Nations warns harsh winter conditions are aggravating the severe humanitarian crisis facing millions of Afghans. "The Islamic Emirate is grateful to India for its humanitarian assistance and cooperation," said Taliban...
CHARITIES
dallassun.com

Taliban welcome humanitarian aid consisting of medical supplies from India

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 7 (ANI): Taliban on Friday welcomed the humanitarian aid, consisting of life-saving medicines from India after New Delhi delivered the third batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan. The aid, which consisted of life-saving medicines was sent on Friday from New Delhi to Kabul. "Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesman...
ADVOCACY
sanantoniopost.com

Health Ministry directs top medical institutes to utilise funds made available under ECRP-II, amid surge in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): With over 90,000 COVID-19 cases reported in the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has written to the director of AIIMS, Delhi PGIMER, Chandigarh, JIPMER, Puducherry and other AIIMS institutes asking them to utilise funds made available to the institutes under ECRP-II.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gandhi
albuquerqueexpress.com

US pledges over USD 308 million in humanitarian assistance for people of Afghanistan

Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): The United States has announced USD 308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. "The United States is announcing a new contribution of more than USD 308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. This brings the total U.S. humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly USD 782 million since October 2021, and we remain the single largest donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan," National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement on Tuesday.
U.S. POLITICS
sanantoniopost.com

COVID-19: Ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level, maintain coordination with states, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed on the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level and asked officials to maintain coordination regarding this with the states, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. PM Modi today chaired a high-level meeting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hawaiitelegraph.com

Chinese envoy meets Mullah Baradar, assures assistance to Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 31 (ANI): Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan, Wang Yu, on Thursday, met with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting deputy Prime Minister of Taliban-led government, and expressed his willingness to continue assistance to the country and help it realise its economic reconstruction. Yu said that China has never...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Assistance#New Delhi#Ani#Covid#World Health Organization#Mea
albuquerqueexpress.com

Terror, trust deficit fuels trouble on Pakistan's borders with Afghanistan, India

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 5 (ANI): Pakistan's troubles along its border has increased amid tension with both Afghanistan and India. The border trouble gives grave signals to its military-backed government that exporting terrorism would carry grave consequences, according to Al Arabiya. Earlier, Pakistani Rangers exchanged mortar fire with the Taliban in...
WORLD
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
sanantoniopost.com

Centre reviews preparedness status of entire spectrum of oxygen infrastructure with States, UTs

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness status of the entire spectrum of oxygen equipment including ventilators, PSA or oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders for timely and effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic, with states and union territories through a video conference.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
AFP

UN wants $5 bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022

The United Nations said Tuesday it needed $5 billion in aid for Afghanistan in 2022 to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and offer the ravaged country a future after 40 years of suffering. In its biggest-ever single-country appeal, the UN said $4.4 billion (3.9 billion euros) was needed within Afghanistan, while a further $623 million was required to support the millions of Afghans sheltering beyond its borders. The UN said 22 million people inside Afghanistan and a further 5.7 million displaced Afghans in five neighbouring countries needed vital relief this year. "A full-blown humanitarian catastrophe looms. My message is urgent: don't shut the door on the people of Afghanistan," said UN aid chief Martin Griffiths.
AFGHANISTAN
New York Post

US announces more than $300M in Afghanistan aid amid winter disasters

The Biden administration is providing more than $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Afghans facing food and water shortages, economic collapse and other issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taliban rule and the harsh winter. The latest contribution brings the total amount of assistance from Washington to Afghanistan and...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
New York Post

Taliban orders shop owners in Afghanistan to behead all mannequins

The Taliban has ordered clothes shop mannequins to be beheaded because they are “idols” as the brutes continue to wage war on women’s freedoms. Shopkeepers in the western province of Herat in Afghanistan have been told to chop the heads off their mannequins after officials ruled the dummies were sinful “idols”.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy