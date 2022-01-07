ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda Teases Upcoming 'The Elder Scrolls Online' Chapter in Cinematic Trailer

Cover picture for the articleBethesda Softworks has just released the teaser trailer for its upcoming new chapter and DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online. Set for an unveiling on January 27, 3:00 p.m. EST, this cinematic trailer which teases a “never-before-seen world,” starts off...

SVG

We Finally Know Why Rockstar Cancelled This Game

Fans really, really wanted "Bully 2" to happen. Even though the rumored game was once in development at Rockstar, it has since fallen by the wayside in favor of the ever-popular "Grand Theft Auto" series. In late 2021, fans got excited again when rumors pointed to the "Bully" sequel fans had been waiting for, but so far nothing has materialized from the hearsay. However, a few former Rockstar devs have stepped out to discuss the original attempt to create a follow-up to "Bully" — and to explain why it never quite got off the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

The Elder Scrolls Online: Where to Get Poultry

The Elder Scrolls Online has accumulated a welcoming, friendly, and vast community over the years throughout its numerous content updates, DLC’s, and base game adventures. There truly is something for everyone which highlights the sheer strength of MMO’s in being inclusive for players around the world. Furthermore, new patches and new dungeons are being added on a frequent basis throughout the year. A particular resource of great importance for players at the moment appears to be poultry, with players wanting to obtain a vast quantity of the resource for their various needs in the experience. This guide will inform you where to get poultry in The Elder Scrolls Online and what it can be used for.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elder Scrolls#The Elder Scrolls Online#Teases#Bethesda Softworks#Dlc#Eso
purexbox.com

Xbox Series X

Well that was 2021, and what a year it was for Xbox gamers. We saw the return of Master Chief in the utterly excellent Halo Infinite, revved our engines and took off across Mexico in Playground Games' fantastic Forza Horizon 5 and traversed an astoundingly detailed globe in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Elder Scrolls Online To Announce 2022 Content Plans On The 27th

It's "announcement of an announcement" time, as the next big reveal for The Elder Scrolls Online will come on Thursday, January 27 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern/noon Pacific/8 p.m. GMT, as ZeniMax Online Studios revealed today via Twitter:. A brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure is coming. 📜. Tune in to the #ESO...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

10 most anticipated new tabletop RPGs coming out in 2022

Tabletop role-playing games currently exist in an interesting space. The shipping bottlenecks and material shortages that plagued publishers throughout the last year continue, with relief coming briefly and sporadically. But the popularity of board games and role-playing games boomed under lockdowns, and it shows no signs of slowing down in the New Year.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Yae Miko Teased as an Upcoming Genshin Impact Character

Mihoyo took to Twitter to share a new image of a familiar face. The company teased a potential Yae Miko Genshin Impact debut. It also teased that her character title will be Astute Amusement. Here’s the official reveal. It confirms her role as the head of both Grand Narukami Shrine...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Stream Team: Starting the new year with murder and mystery in Elder Scrolls Online’s Blackwood

Murder? Intrigue? Sounds like the perfect way to start off a new year! With the holidays (mostly) behind her, Massively OP’s MJ is eager to get back to uncovering A Deadly Secret in ESO’s Blackwood. She’s investigating the missing city councilors and finding more corpses than live ones. And next to the last one was a mysterious stone that’s linked to Mehrunes Dagon’s plans. Tune in live at 8:00 p.m. as MJ works with Eveli to solve the mysteries and secrets of the Blackwood story.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Elder Scrolls Online 2022 stream to reveal new content and give you THIS CRAB

For all of you adventurers still questing your way through The Elder Scrolls Online, Bethesda has a treasure trove of content headed your way in 2022. The publisher has announced that it will be holding a special live stream presentation on January 27, in which it will lift the lid on some of the worlds, quests, and characters headed to the MMO.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

The Elder Scrolls Online: How to Become a Werewolf

The Elder Scrolls Online has accumulated a welcoming, friendly, and vast community over the years throughout its numerous content updates, DLC’s, and base game adventures. There truly is something for everyone which highlights the sheer strength of MMO’s in being inclusive for players around the world. Furthermore, new patches and new dungeons are being added on a frequent basis throughout the year. An area that players frequently mention about The Elder Scrolls series is the ability to become either a werewolf or a vampire and it is no different in the MMO, this guide will inform you of how to become a Werewolf in The Elder Scrolls Online and the benefits it brings.
VIDEO GAMES

