Bethesda Teases Upcoming 'The Elder Scrolls Online' Chapter in Cinematic Trailer

The Elder Scrolls Online has accumulated a welcoming, friendly, and vast community over the years throughout its numerous content updates, DLC’s, and base game adventures. There truly is something for everyone which highlights the sheer strength of MMO’s in being inclusive for players around the world. Furthermore, new patches and new dungeons are being added on a frequent basis throughout the year. A particular resource of great importance for players at the moment appears to be poultry, with players wanting to obtain a vast quantity of the resource for their various needs in the experience. This guide will inform you where to get poultry in The Elder Scrolls Online and what it can be used for.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO