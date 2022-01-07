ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Bitterly Cold Morning & Day! Warming Up This Weekend -Derek Sibley

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Planner: Turning Cloudy Later in The Day & Cold. High Temperature 10F. Winds SW 5-10 MPH. A few clouds this morning, otherwise very cold with temperatures 11 below. Skies turning mostly sunny early this...

East Coast Storms Set Up A Colder Breeze For South Florida This Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Recent cold fronts have seemed to bring everything but colder air here to South Florida. Often they are followed by a quick chill before the breeze turns northeast, keeping milder air around along with the moisture. What we need here in South Florida to really drop temperatures is a northwest wind that stays over land as it moves down the entire Florida Peninsula. Once air moves over the Atlantic of the gulf waters, it will warm and pick up moisture which can keep it milder at night and a little cooler in the afternoon. The last few fronts have...
Arctic blast brings freezing temps, wind chill warnings to Northeast

A blast of arctic weather has descended upon the Northeast and northern Mid-Atlantic states bringing cold temperatures not seen in years. The National Weather Service said the bitterly cold temperatures could last through Wednesday for "much of the eastern two-thirds of [the] country" as a high-pressure system slides of the East Coast.
Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temps On Tuesday, Snow Possible This Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a dangerously cold start to the new year, a big warm-up is here. A warming trend began Monday evening into Tuesday. As of noon, the feels-like temperature in the Twin Cities was 15 degrees. Some areas to the southwest were in the 20s and low-30s. WARMER SUNRISE! Finally above ZERO this morning 👏👏👏 @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/C9Rlwgvrqt — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) January 11, 2022 It will get up to 32 degrees in the metro Tuesday, with the feels-like temperatures in the 20s. Parts of central, western and southwestern Minnesota will be in the mid-30s to low-40s. Again, feels-like temperatures...
The coldest air in three years is on the way

Freezing temperatures as low as 45 degrees below zero are possible across the United States this week. What’s happening: Close to 15 million people around the United States are under chill alerts because of potential freezing temperatures, NBC News reports. The Upper Midwest is expected to see temperatures close...
How to keep your pets warm in these bitter cold conditions

You might be bundling up this week as we face bitter cold temperatures -- and experiencing those frigid temps can also take a toll on our pets and their health. While taking your dog on walks is important to keep them healthy, they are going to need some special attention in these arctic temperatures.
Not Nearly as Cold Tonight… With Increasing Clouds -Bill Graul

Tonight’s Forecast Low: 26F / Wednesday’s Forecast High: 35F…. Check out the roller-coaster ride in temps we’ve had in La Crosse over the past 2 weeks! This is what we mean when we say, “fasten your seatbelt”! We had highs in the single digits, teens, 20s and 30s.
