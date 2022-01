HARTFORD, Conn. — With severe cold predicted for the next 24 to 36 hours, Gov. Ned Lamont has activated the state's severe cold weather protocol as of Monday morning. In a tweet, the governor said: "The first brutally cold weather of the season is about to move into CT tonight. I am directing the state's severe cold weather protocol to be activated today through Wednesday. Shelters are open across the state. Anyone in need should call 2-1-1."

