Politics

In Myanmar, military leaders will meet with visiting Cambodian prime minister

By Michael Sullivan
wcbe.org
 5 days ago

Today the prime minister of Cambodia, Hun Sen, is in Myanmar. It's the first visit by a foreign leader since last February's coup. It's a diplomatic gesture. He says that it's aimed at helping end the violence that's claimed more than 1,400 lives. But critics argue the visit only legitimizes the...

www.wcbe.org

