Readers’ favorite House of the Week in 2021

In the late 17th century when the Puritan colonists arrived in New England, the half-timbered houses they left behind inspired their house designs in the New World. The new style evolved into a modest story and a half house with a center door, double windows on each side with operable shutters to keep out the storms of New England. The Reverend Timothy Dwight, President of Yale University, is credited in naming the new style when he wrote a book about his travels along the coastline of Massachusetts where Cape Cod juts out into the Atlantic and christened the style of houses after their location. From the late 1800’s to the mid 1900’s, Colonial Revival Cape Cod houses became popular due to a renewed interest in Colonial America and Post WWII, Pattern Books including Cape Cod designs emerged to meet the demand for housing. The timeless appeal of this style continues today.
