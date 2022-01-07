Readers’ favorite House of the Week in 2021

If you are a nature lover, is doesn’t get much better than this- imagine your house floating above the marsh in total privacy and enjoying the sights and sounds of waterfowl who share this unique site with you. The house is sited close to the driveway for minimal disruption to the surrounding marsh and its main floor is a story above the ground for flood control. The house’s footprint is angled from the access road to provide spectacular unobstructed views of Swann Creek and its marina in the foreground against the background of the Chesapeake Bay. Further down the access road is a carriage house with guest quarters above near a long wooden walkway through the marsh to the pier. The discreet lighting below the edge of the walkway guides your way for a twilight stroll.

