Readers’ favorite House of the Week in 2021

By Kathy Orton
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to everyone who voted online for your favorite House of the Week in 2021. We provided a list of the five properties featured in the year’s most-read House of the Week stories and asked you to pick the one you liked best. Two properties quickly emerged as the top choices:...

www.washingtonpost.com

talbotspy.org

House of the Week: Easton Village Colonial

I always welcome a chance to feature a property in Easton Village since the Pattern Book for this new neighborhood was developed during my tenure as the Marketing and Operations Director for Urban Design Associates (UDA) of Pittsburgh. UDA was retained by Elmhurst Development for master planning and house designs were inspired by the design team’s visits to Easton, Oxford and St. Michaels during their charrette in Talbot County. This charming Colonial with Victorian touches of 2/2 windows and fretwork at the front porch’s columns has a very appealing location at the rear of Easton Village near the community green space along the Tred Avon River, the mailboxes and Community amenities including the Clubhouse, Pool, Marina and Fishing Pier.
EASTON, MD
chestertownspy.org

House of the Week: “Marsh House”

If you are a nature lover, is doesn’t get much better than this- imagine your house floating above the marsh in total privacy and enjoying the sights and sounds of waterfowl who share this unique site with you. The house is sited close to the driveway for minimal disruption to the surrounding marsh and its main floor is a story above the ground for flood control. The house’s footprint is angled from the access road to provide spectacular unobstructed views of Swann Creek and its marina in the foreground against the background of the Chesapeake Bay. Further down the access road is a carriage house with guest quarters above near a long wooden walkway through the marsh to the pier. The discreet lighting below the edge of the walkway guides your way for a twilight stroll.
HOME & GARDEN
talbotspy.org

House of the Week: Classy Cape Cod

In the late 17th century when the Puritan colonists arrived in New England, the half-timbered houses they left behind inspired their house designs in the New World. The new style evolved into a modest story and a half house with a center door, double windows on each side with operable shutters to keep out the storms of New England. The Reverend Timothy Dwight, President of Yale University, is credited in naming the new style when he wrote a book about his travels along the coastline of Massachusetts where Cape Cod juts out into the Atlantic and christened the style of houses after their location. From the late 1800’s to the mid 1900’s, Colonial Revival Cape Cod houses became popular due to a renewed interest in Colonial America and Post WWII, Pattern Books including Cape Cod designs emerged to meet the demand for housing. The timeless appeal of this style continues today.
HOME & GARDEN
Hartford Courant

What are the Hartford area’s favorite community restaurants? Readers picked these go-to spots

In the early days of January, we polled our readers: What are your favorite neighborhood haunts, the mom and pops, your go-to places for affordable, delicious family meals? We’re not talking about the high-priced restaurants that get all the attention. We’re talking about the small places that may not have a website, but they don’t need one, because they are the center of the community on a ...
HARTFORD, CT
State
Virginia State
Virginia Mercury

The strange, roller-coaster term of Virginia’s improbable governor, Ralph Northam

Happy trails, Governor Northam. By the end of this week, the strange, improbable four-year tour of Virginia’s 73rd governor, His Excellency Ralph Shearer Northam, will be over. In a time-honored ceremony on Saturday morning, surrounded by living former governors dressed befitting a high-society church wedding, the mild-mannered Eastern Shore-raised country doctor who ambled into the […] The post The strange, roller-coaster term of Virginia’s improbable governor, Ralph Northam appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Northam holding COVID briefing Monday as Virginia reports record hospitalizations

Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia's emergency support team are holding a COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon at 1. Read more: https://bit.ly/3qk4g0V. Northam holding COVID briefing Monday as Virginia reports record hospitalizations. Space heater sparks fire at home on High Street in Portsmouth. Portsmouth School Board member resigns after cancer diagnosis. NC...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia to open COVID-19 testing centers as demand — and new cases — continue to surge

As Virginians struggle to access COVID-19 testing amid an ongoing surge, the state’s health department will open nine new community testing centers to increase accessibility, according to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam. The sites will be near, or on the same property, as existing community vaccination centers in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Newport […] The post Virginia to open COVID-19 testing centers as demand — and new cases — continue to surge appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
George Washington
alextimes.com

Notice for Times readers: No home delivery this week

The Alexandria Times regrets to inform readers that there will be no home delivery of this week’s paper due to extenuating pandemic-related issues and the aftermath of the snowstorm on Monday. We appreciate our readers’ patience as we get back up and running for next week. Fortunately, readers...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
TIME

The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
POLITICS

