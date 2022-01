STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Even as the the jobs market continues to rebound from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, where you live may determine how easy it is to find work. According to the most recent jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate is 4.2%, far below the high of 14.7% seen during the height of the pandemic in 2020. And college graduates from the Class of 2022 should expect to see a boost in hiring compared to the previous class, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO