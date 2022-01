For residents of New York, the waiting may truly be the hardest part when it comes to the launch of legalized mobile sports betting. DraftKings New York is one of nine sportsbooks approved to offer mobile sports betting in the state, and the goal long has been to have everything available to bettors in advance of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. With the NFL playoffs starting on Jan. 8, the clock is ticking for New York to start earning a piece of the pie and keeping in-state residents at home instead of traveling to New Jersey, Connecticut, or Pennsylvania in order to wager online legally.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO