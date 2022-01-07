Boy missing from Jacksonville, NC found safe, Amber Alert canceled
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 6-year-old boy from Jacksonville who was the subject of an Amber Alert Friday was found safe, the police department said just after 4:30 p.m.
Amari Gabrial Christiansen was found “within the search area and appears to be in good health,” according to Jacksonville police . They said he was being checked out by EMS.
No additional information was released.
NCDPS issued the Amber Alert at 1:27 a.m. Friday.
No suspect information was provided in the Amber Alert and it wasn’t clear if authorities are looking for a vehicle in connection with the abduction.
Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
