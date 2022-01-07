ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Boy missing from Jacksonville, NC found safe, Amber Alert canceled

By Patrick Zarcone
 5 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 6-year-old boy from Jacksonville who was the subject of an Amber Alert Friday was found safe, the police department said just after 4:30 p.m.

Amari Gabrial Christiansen was found “within the search area and appears to be in good health,” according to Jacksonville police . They said he was being checked out by EMS.

No additional information was released.

Abducted NC girl, father found in Tennessee; father charged with murdering wife

NCDPS issued the Amber Alert at 1:27 a.m. Friday.

No suspect information was provided in the Amber Alert and it wasn’t clear if authorities are looking for a vehicle in connection with the abduction.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

One dead after driver ejected in Huntersville crash

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A driver was killed when they were ejected in a crash on Old Statesville Road in Huntersville Tuesday morning, according to the Huntersville Police Department. The crash happened around 1:47 a.m. on Old Statesville Rd near Stumptown Rd and involved one car, officials said. Medic said one person was […]
