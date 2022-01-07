ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack McBrayer evokes Mister Rogers with Apple TV show ‘Hello, Jack!’

By RODNEY HO
Centre Daily
 5 days ago

There was only one Fred Rogers, known to the world for decades as Mister Rogers. He gave preschoolers a warm, safe place to learn about positive and negative emotions, right and wrong, fantasy and reality. Jack McBrayer, who grew up in Conyers, Georgia, has his own distinctly sweet, nonthreatening...

