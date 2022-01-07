ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Forecast: Warm weekend for SWFL

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18im89_0dfHeaXk00

Friday, Fort Myers tied a record high temperature of 85°. The last time it was this hot was in 1982. Naples made it to 82°, but that was 6° shy of the record of 88°.

The cool front that brought us the rain early on Friday is now south of our region, in the Florida straits and over the Bahamas. This front will continue to fall apart on Saturday, but its remnants will slowly work back north through the region this weekend.

That means we will stay warm and get a little bit more humid, with a stray shower in spots Saturday and Sunday. The best chance for rain Saturday will be in Collier County, with a more region-wide small rain chance on Sunday.

The next decent rain chance will be on Monday as the next cold front approach is Southwest Florida. This front will pass through Monday evening and knock the temperatures & humidity levels down. It will also get breezy behind this front for Tuesday and Wednesday.

