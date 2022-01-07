ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Dems recall Jan. 6 mob attack on US Capitol

 5 days ago

On the anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, a group...

KSLTV

Cruz apologizes for describing Jan. 6 attack as ‘a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol’

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz had desperation written on his face. The conservative ideologue and potential 2024 presidential contender appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show Thursday to apologize for describing the Jan. 6 insurrection as “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol” a day earlier, the eve of its anniversary.
The Independent

‘Jan 6 is not behind us’: House lawmakers reflect on riot with Capitol Police officer’s family in attendance

House Democrats gathered for more than two hours to reflect on the chaos and aftermath of the attack on the halls of Congress, sharing their emotional experience inside the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 as a mob threatened to break into the chamber.The parents of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick – who died following two strokes the day after the assault – were also in attendance at the event at the Capitol on Thursday, as two dozen lawmakers recalled the shock of the assault and recommitted themselves against anti-democratic threats.US Rep Lisa Blunt Rochester said she remembered...
