ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

School bullies told him to speak English. His mentee showed him he already belonged

By Eleanor Vassili
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Luis Paulino started eighth grade at a new school in a new country, he was made to feel like he didn't fit in. Paulino, who arrived in New York from the Dominican Republic in 2006, remembered being bullied for his differences. Unlike his new classmates, Paulino didn't speak...

www.npr.org

Comments / 13

Ironside556
5d ago

English is America's first language and is spoken everywhere in the country. Learn English or don't come. If you come and can't speak English but are actively trying to learn it, Welcome to America. If you move here and refuse to learn English, then don't complain when you never fit in.

Reply(9)
3
Related
CBS Philly

UPenn Responds To Anti-Asian Comments Made By Tenured Law Professor Amy Wax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dean of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions. The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part: “Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.” Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website. There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Upworthy

Non-binary student wins battle to wear long hair, forces school to abandon dress code policy

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gender dysphoria that some readers may find distressing. A non-binary student will now be allowed to grow their hair, which the school had previously alleged went against its dress code. The Houston-area Magnolia Independent School District has abandoned its dress code policy after being sued by parents and the Texas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) last October. As per the school policy, boys and non-binary students with long hair were punished. The sexist dress code was changed following a school board vote last week. The board also made its dress code policy on earrings gender-neutral, reported The Texas Tribune. The school was sued after many students, including a non-binary student, were punished for wearing long hair. A Latino 11-year-old who wore a ponytail to represent his culture was also punished by the school.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Mentee#High School#Tutor#Racism#Spanish#Storycorps#Dominican
news4sanantonio.com

University professor fired after mixing up names of two Black students

NEW YORK CITY (TND) — The termination of a Fordham University professor reportedly stemmed from his repeated confusion over the names of two students who allegedly said they felt he was mixing up their names because they were Black. Former English department adjunct professor Dr. Christopher Trogan was terminated...
COLLEGES
Daily Beast

‘Racist’ Penn Law Prof Makes Disturbing Claim U.S. Is ‘Better Off With Fewer Asians’

A controversial law professor at the University of Pennsylvania is taking heat—yet again—for her racist comments. This time, Amy Wax was called out for being xenophobic in a recent interview with Glenn Loury, a social sciences professor at Brown University, and was quick to clap back at her critics. But her “defense” only made things worse, when she directly stated that because “most” Asian Americans support Democrats, “the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”
SOCIETY
The Independent

Voices: Influencers like Elle Darby take note – when it comes to racist tweets, sorry isn’t enough

Barely a week into 2022, and yet another influencer is embroiled in a scandal thanks to problematic tweets from a decade ago. Lifestyle and fitness blogger Elle Darby, who has amassed over 785,000 followers on Instagram, is facing plenty of backlash after racist, homophobic and fatphobic tweets she’d posted back in 2011 were discovered. Tweets of a similar vein from her fiancé Connor Swift were also dug out, much to the displeasure of their large fanbase. The posts saw Darby tweet the likes of “I just hate Polish people and Indians really” and Swift’s use of racial slurs, which...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy