Russian troops are in Kazakhstan to help quell deadly anti-government protests

NATO allies rejected Russia's demand for a new security settlement in Europe on Wednesday, challenging President Vladimir Putin to withdraw troops deployed near Ukraine and join talks on reducing the threat of open conflict. Meeting senior Kremlin envoys at their headquarters in Brussels, the NATO members said Moscow would have no veto on Ukraine or any other country joining the alliance, warning it would pay a high price if it invaded. "Russia most of all will have to decide whether they really are about security, in which case they should engage, or whether this was all a pretext, and they may not even know yet," US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said. Putin's government has demanded the West to rule out accepting new members like Ukraine, Georgia or Finland on its eastern flank and has demanded limits on allied deployments in the former Soviet allies that joined NATO after the Cold War.

POLITICS ・ 56 MINUTES AGO