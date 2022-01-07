ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Russian troops are in Kazakhstan to help quell deadly anti-government protests

By Public Editor
NPR
 5 days ago

As the bloody crackdown continues in Kazakhstan, what is at stake for the country and what are the regional implications? NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with former U.S. Ambassador William Courtney. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Russian-led troops are now deployed in Kazakhstan, part of a violent crackdown on anti-government protests. The...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

If Anyone Can Talk Russia Out of Invading Ukraine, It's Probably Wendy Sherman

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In Wendy Sherman’s world, rationality rules. For the Deputy Secretary of State, the players look at the field as it is set, weigh risk and reward, concessions and consequences and then make the best choice for their self-interest. Sentimentality and nostalgia are for suckers. When the parties enjoy a common understanding of the carrots and sticks, ultimately a logical ending comes to pass—even if it doesn’t always translate into a clear political win back home.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia and China block UN support for sanctions on Mali

Russia and China blocked the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday from supporting new sanctions on Mali for its military leaders’ decision to delay next month’s elections until 2026, a blow to the restoration of democracy in the troubled West African nation.Kenya’s U.N. ambassador, Martin Kimani, said after closed-door discussions on the proposed French-drafted statement endorsing the sanctions imposed by the West African regional group ECOWAS he was “disappointed” that the council couldn’t agree on what he called a “relatively mild” press statement.Kimani said the Security Council’s failure to support ECOWAS’ actions spurred its three African members -- Kenya ...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Steve Inskeep
AFP

NATO and Russia lay out stark differences on Ukraine crisis

NATO allies rejected Russia's demand for a new security settlement in Europe on Wednesday, challenging President Vladimir Putin to withdraw troops deployed near Ukraine and join talks on reducing the threat of open conflict. Meeting senior Kremlin envoys at their headquarters in Brussels, the NATO members said Moscow would have no veto on Ukraine or any other country joining the alliance, warning it would pay a high price if it invaded. "Russia most of all will have to decide whether they really are about security, in which case they should engage, or whether this was all a pretext, and they may not even know yet," US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said. Putin's government has demanded the West to rule out accepting new members like Ukraine, Georgia or Finland on its eastern flank and has demanded limits on allied deployments in the former Soviet allies that joined NATO after the Cold War.
POLITICS
AFP

Kazakh president fires rare criticism at predecessor after unrest

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued rare criticism of his long-ruling predecessor Tuesday, and said he expected Russian-led forces to leave the troubled Central Asian country in the next 10 days. On Tuesday, Tokayev announced "a phased withdrawal" would begin in two days and take "no more than 10 days".
PROTESTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Blinken May Provoke China Involvement In Russia Fight

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is underestimating the world situation and tensions at the moment by continuing with his inflammatory dialogue methods today:. There is much more to dissect in this. As he tries the old back one country into a corner method, which, has, never worked in human history...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Russian World#Protest#Npr#The Rand Corporation
The Independent

Kazakhstan’s president says ‘coup’ attempt defeated as Putin vows to stop ‘colour revolutions’

Kazakhstan’s president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has claimed his country has defeated a coup attempt following widespread unrest last week.In a speech to an online meeting of the Russian-led military bloc CSTO (the Collective Security Treaty Organisation), Mr Tokayev said that order had now been restored in Kazakhstan, but that the hunt for “terrorists” was continuing.“Under the guise of spontaneous protests, a wave of unrest broke out ... It became clear that the main goal was to undermine the constitutional order and to seize power. We are talking about an attempted coup d’etat,” he said.Following Mr Tokayev’s speech, Russian president Vladimir Putin...
POLITICS
TIME

A Former Supreme Commander of NATO on What Putin's Up to in the Ukraine

For the past several months, Ukraine and its western partners have been watching Russia methodically build up a powerful force of over 100,000 soldiers on their shared border. While he claims not to intend an invasion, President Vladimir Putin has several objectives . He wants to appear strong and decisive to his domestic base; divide the U.S. and NATO over the response to a potential strike; impress his allies, especially President Xi Jinping of China; prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and the E.U., tying them Russia’s sphere of influence; and make the Biden administration appear weak and indecisive in the run-up to the 2021 midterms—especially after the U.S. failed to support former ally Afghanistan .
POLITICS
AFP

US says offered Russia reciprocal action, warned on Ukraine

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Monday that she offered to make reciprocal moves with Russia on missiles and exercises to de-escalate tensions but renewed warnings of major costs if Moscow invaded Ukraine. After more than seven hours of talks in Geneva with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Sherman said the United States was ready to meet again, but that Russia had not offered assurances that it will pull back troops amassed near Ukraine. Sherman told reporters she had offered "a number of ideas where our two countries could take reciprocal action that would be in our security interest and improve strategic stability." She declined to give full details but said the United States made proposals on missile placement and said it was "open to discussing the future of certain missile systems in Europe" along the lines of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, from which former president Donald Trump withdrew.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
China
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Russia
NPR

Could the U.S. really cripple the Russian economy like Biden warns?

NATO officials meet with a delegation from Russia tomorrow in hopes of heading off an invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces now gathered near the border. President Biden has ruled out sending U.S. troops to Ukraine. Instead, he's warning of crippling sanctions. NPR international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam looks at whether the U.S. could actually bring Russia to its knees.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia warns it will end this week's crisis talks on Ukraine early and leave Europe facing a 'worsening security situation' if the US and NATO do not 'show flexibility'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said this week's talks between Russia and the West over escalating tensions in Ukraine could end today if the US and NATO are not willing to show 'flexibility'. Ryabkov and his delegation arrived in Geneva earlier this morning under Swiss police escort for...
POLITICS
The Independent

NATO, Russia in high-level talks as Ukraine tensions simmer

Senior NATO and Russian officials are meeting Wednesday to try to bridge seemingly irreconcilable differences over the future of Ukraine amid deep skepticism that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security proposals for easing tensions are genuine.The meeting comes during a week of high-stakes diplomacy and a U.S.-led effort to prevent preparations for what Washington believes could be a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow denies it is planning an attack. Still, its history of military action in Ukraine and Georgia worries NATO.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin will lead Moscow’s delegation at the NATO-Russia...
POLITICS
AFP

US senators ready sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

US senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party on Wednesday threatened major consequences if Russia invades Ukraine, including sanctions on President Vladimir Putin, Russian banks, and $500 million in fresh security aid to Kyiv. The introduction of legislation comes as the United States and its NATO allies hold talks with Russia and warn of high costs if the tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine's border advance. "We are coming together to send a clear message -- Putin need not collapse his entire economy nor does he need to sacrifice the lives of his own people in a futile attempt to rewrite the map of Europe," said Senator Bob Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the legislation "serves as a powerful deterrent by immediately and forcefully imposing crippling sanctions" if Russia invades.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy