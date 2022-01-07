ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

U.S. women's ski jumpers won't compete in the Beijing Olympics. They failed to qualify

By Brian Mann
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13tEns_0dfHe4Zr00
Anna Hoffmann soars during the women's ski jumping competition for placement on the 2022 U.S. Olympic team at the Olympic Ski Jumping Complex on Dec. 25 in Lake Placid, N.Y. Hans Pennink/AP

American women helped lead the international fight to include women's ski jumping in the Winter Olympics, and the U.S. team was once ranked No. 1 in the world.

But in a major blow to the program, American women failed to garner enough points in qualifying competitions to send any athletes to the Beijing Games.

"It's disappointing because all of us want to be Olympians," said Anna Hoffmann, 21, who won the U.S. women's ski jumping trials last month in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Hoffmann said U.S. women, who since 2017 have competed under the umbrella of the USA Nordic Sport organization, are in a period of rebuilding after seeing many of their veteran athletes retire after the 2018 Winter Olympics.

"We're a developing, growing team and we're more focused on the long shot of it," she said after it became clear she would not go to Beijing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YgMcu_0dfHe4Zr00
Annika Belshaw, Anna Hoffmann and Logan Sankey took the top-three spots in U.S. national trials last month in Lake Placid, N.Y. But in a major setback, the women's team failed to win enough points in qualifying events to send an athlete to the Beijing Winter Olympics. "Obviously it's disappointing because all of us want to be Olympians," said Hoffmann in an interview with NPR. Brian Mann/NPR

Bill Demong, an Olympic gold medalist who heads USA Nordic, told NPR American women have fallen behind the standard of competition set by women from Germany, Japan and Norway.

"When I think about whether or not we send a woman to these Games [in Beijing], athletically we're not quite ready yet anyway," Demong said.

He said the USA women's jumping program has stabilized and improved since merging with his organization four years ago.

"We have a very focused national organization working with thirty clubs across the country from Alaska to New Hampshire, developing everything on an equal and equitable playing field."

A long fight, and now a disappointment

But for the U.S. ski jumpers who helped lead the fight to compete in the Olympics this moment is painful.

"It consumed everything," said Jessica Jerome, who finished in 10th place at the Sochi Olympics in 2014, the first Winter Games where women competed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmZSg_0dfHe4Zr00
Jessica Jerome hugs her mom, Barbara, in 2013 after winning the U.S. trials to qualify for a spot at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, where women's jumpers competed for the first time. Photo provided by Jessica Jerome

Beginning in the early 2000s, Jerome's family and other supporters cobbled together what she describes as a "ragtag" effort to champion gender equality and inclusion at the Olympics.

"My mom was pissed because ... I didn't get to do what the guys did," she said. "My dad went and bought a Nonprofits for Dummies book."

Working from their kitchen tables, athletes and their parents formed a ski jumping team that began competing around the world.

At the same time they lobbied sports organizations and joined lawsuits demanding a place at the Winter Olympics.

"Not ... appropriate for ladies from a medical point of view"

Opposition to their grassroots effort was fierce in those early days, especially among powerful sports officials in Europe who insisted female jumpers weren't good enough for the Olympics.

"If you have a field now with ladies competitions with let's say 30 girls, [only] four or five of them really jump," said Gian Franco Kaspar, then head of the International Ski Federation.

In a 2005 interview with NPR and North Country Public Radio, Kaspar — who died last summer — argued that women were too fragile to go off the big jumps.

"Don't forget it's like jumping down ... on the ground about a thousand times a year," Kaspar said, "which seems not to be appropriate for ladies from a medical point of view."

But Jerome and other women in the U.S. and around the world kept lobbying and filing lawsuits. They also kept jumping, and the Americans kept getting better, ranking No. 1 in the world in competitions in 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OI0J5_0dfHe4Zr00
Women fought for more than a decade to win inclusion in Winter Olympics ski jumping. Men who dominated the sport claimed that the sport was too dangerous for women and would "not be appropriate for ladies from a medical point of view." Brian Mann/NPR

A breakthrough in 2014: "All the girls ... are just smiling."

Then in 2014, women were finally permitted to compete in jumping events at the Winter Games in Sochi. Speaking with NPR after her final jump that year, Jerome said "all the girls from all the countries are just smiling."

Women ski jumpers say they still don't have full equality. There are fewer jumping events for women and fewer women are allowed to compete.

Still, the U.S. qualified three women again for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018.

Since then, the team has struggled. Over the past 12 months in qualifying events around the world, the team failed to win a slot for even a single athlete in Beijing.

Jerome believes the organization that formed to support women jumpers in their bid for inclusion failed to pivot to the recruiting and training of young athletes.

"There was so much focus on getting to this end goal which was the Olympics that once we got there, everybody was tired," she said.

Jerome believes the new generation of U.S. women's jumpers includes talented athletes, but they haven't kept pace with women in Germany, Japan and Norway.

"They're just not at the level that the Olympics are at. It just keeps getting better and better."

Playing catch-up won't be easy. Other countries' teams benefit from better fundraising, more media exposure, and public support.

Bill Demong, head of USA Nordic, acknowledged finding money to support women's jumpers and take them to the next level will be even harder now that they're on the sidelines in Beijing.

If there's a consolation for American women who fought to crack open the Winter Olympics, it's the conviction that their team will rebuild eventually.

They'll also watch competition in Beijing that's expected to include the best women ski jumpers ever, a sign the sport is building strength.

"You know, we were kind of this ragtag group of girls [from all over the world] who were constantly told no," Jerome said.

"So when I watch the Olympics this year I'm still going to see my friends there. Unfortunately, they're not going to be any of my American friends."

Comments / 36

Steven Johnson
3d ago

good. no one should be going to China. They hate use and use us for money. US needs to be boycotting this totally. we're are the democrats on children working in slave facilities.

Reply(1)
7
JC
4d ago

Disappointing I'm sure but they'll all be better prepared for the 2026 Olympics. 🏅

Reply
5
Related
dallassun.com

Russia reveals where World War III has already begun

A new global conflict is already breaking out in cyberspace, a top Russian defense official has claimed, adding that Moscow hopes to work with the US to reduce the risks stemming from back-and-forth digital skirmishing. Andrey Krutskikh, a Foreign Ministry official charged with overseeing the country's international cooperation on information...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston Globe

China gives us a taste of our own medicine

It’s uncomfortable to feel surrounded. Countries don’t like having hostile forces near their borders. That’s one reason the United States has built rings of bases around China, Russia, and Iran. Even if we don’t attack, constant activity at and around those bases, including saber-rattling maneuvers, unsettles our adversaries every day.
INDIA
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Demong
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Summer Olympics#2014 Winter Olympics#2018 Winter Olympics#The Usa Nordic Sport#Usa Nordic#Npr American
The Independent

Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Russians Have Suddenly Stopped Buying Putin’s Anti-American Propaganda

MOSCOW—It’s easy to see why President Vladimir Putin might have thought ratcheting up tensions on Ukraine’s border and blaming it all on NATO and the U.S. would rally his faltering support back home, but this time something different is happening. Most Russians aren’t buying it. Domestic...
POLITICS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
The Independent

American mom living in Germany shares reasons she will never return to US

An American woman who moved to Germany with her son two years ago has detailed all of the reasons she has no intention of ever returning to the US.In a TikTok video posted last month, Aly, who goes by @usa.mom.in.germany responded to a video, posted by @v.brtinney, which asked Americans living abroad to explain why they would never go back. In the clip, Aly shared a list of 12 different reasons why she would not return, with the TikToker detailing in her response how living in Europe has been more beneficial for her and her family."Because I don’t have to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy