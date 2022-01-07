ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The latest 'Girl of the Year' from dollmaker American Girl is making history

By Public Editor
NPR
 5 days ago

A doll named Corinne Tan is American Girl's latest "Girl of the Year" — the first of Chinese descent. The company says her story will teach kids about standing up to racism, among other lessons. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Makers of American Girl dolls have made their latest move...

www.npr.org

NPR

