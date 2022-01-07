First snow of the season brings road concerns, school closings

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Roads were very slippery this morning making for a difficult commute, but conditions have improved immensely since then.

The roads are looking much better than what Eyewitness News showed you live this morning in Scranton.

Because of this, the travel restrictions have been lifted on I-81 and I-80, but the temporary speed limit of 45-miles per hour remains on Interstates 84 and 380.

“We got a good jump on it. We will be good to go by opening time. If you don’t have to leave, don’t leave the house. The roads aren’t that good,” explained Tyler Fiume, Snow Plow Operator.

In the early morning hours, snowplow drivers like Tyler Fuime fired up their trucks and went to work.

“I figured, get the big toy out with the snowblower and we do quite a but up properties up and around the corner here,” said Tom McCafferty, Scranton.

Tom McCafferty started his Friday morning cranking up his snowblower to clear the sidewalks for his neighborhood.

Not for money, but just out of the kindness of his heart.

“We have some elderly people here and once you’re retired you’re just looking for something to do and this is just fun playing in the snow,” McCafferty explained.

But for others, the snow isn’t so fun.

“If I was four years old, it’d be great but not at 52,” said Michelle Falvo/ Scranton.

Michelle Falvo woke up early to clear off her car before heading off to work

“You end up getting a fine. Can’t afford that if you car isn’t cleaned off which a lot of people don’t realize. And if someone decides not to and it comes off their car and smashes into yours, you can’t see,” Falvo said.

They say it takes a village and with good samaritans like McCafferty clearing his neighbors’ sidewalks, Drivers like Falvo brushing off their cars ahead of their morning commute and plow truck operators like Fiume, removing the snow from roads and parking lots.

Some could say Lackawanna County is in good hands.

You can also see road closings and detours on the Eyewitness News website . Where you can check 511PA.com for updated traffic conditions as they occur.

