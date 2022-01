EDITOR’S NOTE: We recorded this reading by Neal Lemery in March 2020 and it’s been available on the Pioneer’s YouTube site. We did an introduction to Neal’s new book and we had planned to share the reading as Neal embarked on author’s tours … that never happened. So from the archives and always a delight – enjoy a reading by Neal Lemery from his latest book “Building Community.” As Jim notes below, this is an easy and informative read. The themes are even more important than they were two years ago as we continue to adapt to many changes, and we are all hopeful for the future.

