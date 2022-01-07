ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson County, GA

Several north Georgia school districts delay start as low temperatures threaten road conditions

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
(Cox Media Group)

METRO ATLANTA — As temperatures drop in north Georgia, several school districts are pushing back the start of the school day.

Some district officials worry that the low temperatures could cause the roads to become dangerous.

The following counties have made changes to their school day for Friday:

  • Habersham County Schools - Three hour start delay
  • Dawson County Schools - Two hour start delay
  • Fannin County Schools - Two hour start delay
  • Gilmer County Schools - Two hour start delay
  • Gordon County Schools - Two hour start delay
  • Lumpkin County Schools - Two hour start delay
  • Pickens County Schools - Two hour start delay
  • Towns County Schools - Two hour start delay
  • Union County Schools - Two hour start delay
  • Murray County Schools - Virtual instruction only

Atlanta, GA
