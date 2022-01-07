ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Two of three of men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery sentenced to life without parole

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Two of the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, who were convicted of the murder of Arbery in November. Travis and Greg McMichael were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Bryan was given life with the possibility of parole.

They face decades in prison and have yet to go on trial for federal hate crimes in connection with the case.

Travis McMichael was convicted on all counts. His father, Greg McMichael, and Bryan were convicted of felony murder and other charges.

Judge Timothy Wamsley announced the sentences for the three in a Glynn County courtroom Friday.

Bryan must serve at least 30 years behind bars before applying for parole.

