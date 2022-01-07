ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

USC stays perfect with 77-63 win at Cal

By Erik McKinney about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CqNqL_0dfHb3sB00
USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) flashes Fight On! during the college basketball game between the Cal State Northridge Matadors and the USC Trojans on November 9, 2021 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

USC shook off nearly three weeks of rust and moved to 13-0 this season with a 77-63 win at Cal on Thursday night.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart sent a message to Georgia fans after winning national title

Kirby Smart was hired at Georgia to build a championship program, and now, the Bulldogs are the national champions for the first time since 1980. That’s a fairytale story for a former Georgia player to deliver a title to his beloved program and to beat college football’s behemoth that lives in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Cal
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to crazy Georgia touchdown

The Georgia Bulldogs offense struggled for much of the College Football Playoff National Championship, but they got a clutch catch at the perfect time to help them pull ahead of Alabama. Alabama held Georgia to only 13 points until the fourth quarter and Georgia needed a big play in the...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Sports
DawgsDaily

REPORT: LSU Trying to Take Cortez Hankton

Georgia is currently preparing to win their first national title since 1980 on Monday night, while every other program not named Alabama is preparing for the upcoming 2022 season. So, for programs undergoing coaching regime changes, like LSU under new head coach Brian Kelly, that means hiring a coaching staff....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

Former Ole Miss offensive lineman to transfer to in-state school

Former Ole Miss offensive lineman Bryce Ramsey will transfer to Southern Miss, he announced Sunday via Twitter. After redshirting in 2019, he spent the past two seasons in a reserve role for the Rebels. A three-star recruit and Gulfport, Mississippi, native, Ramsey was the No. 68 offensive lineman in 2019...
GULFPORT, MS
On3.com

Every uncommitted blue-chip prospect in the On3 Consensus

The dust has settled from a flurry of commitments during yesterday’s All-American Bowl. In total, 10 prospects announced where they will be playing college football during the game, and each one was ranked in the top 300 by On3. With a little less than a month until the February signing period begins, the list of available prospects has slimmed significantly.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Notre Dame, Steelers legend Jerome Bettis reveals huge life decision

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame running back Jerome Bettis made a big announcement Monday. The NFL standout posted on Twitter that he has returned to South Bend to finish his final semester of college. “I have always told my kids that whatever you start, you finish,” Bettis wrote. “Today...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy