USC stays perfect with 77-63 win at Cal
USC shook off nearly three weeks of rust and moved to 13-0 this season with a 77-63 win at Cal on Thursday night.
USC shook off nearly three weeks of rust and moved to 13-0 this season with a 77-63 win at Cal on Thursday night.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0