CLEVELAND, Ohio — Starbucks across the area will be closing their dining rooms due to local COVID-19 factors. Starting Wednesday, Starbucks in the Cleveland market will only serve to-go orders, a company representative confirmed Tuesday evening. Customers will still be able to order in the store, as well as online and using the Starbucks app, according to the spokesperson. Drive-thrus will also remain open.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO