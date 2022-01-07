ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E3 2022's 'In Person' Event Has Been Axed

By Liam Doolan
purexbox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ESA has announced this year's E3 will no longer go ahead "in person" due to the pandemic. Here's the full statement via IGN:. “Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3...

www.purexbox.com

Comments / 0

trueachievements.com

E3 2022 in-person event cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Entertainment Software Association has confirmed it won't be holding an in-person event for E3 this year due to the concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ESA said in a statement given to Gamesbeat, "Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022. We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon." While it's probably safe to assume that the ESA will have some sort of digital event for E3 this year, when Gamesbeat asked for clarification whether or not E3 would be held online, the company did not offer a confirmation, simply saying it is "excited about the possibilities of an online event."
PUBLIC HEALTH
totalgamingnetwork.com

E3 2022 In-Person Event Cancelled as Online Event Remains in Question

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced that they have cancelled any sort of in-person event for the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) for 2022. The reason for this change is due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps you've heard of it?. The group says that "due to the ongoing health...
VIDEO GAMES
soyacincau.com

In-person E3 2022 event scrapped, just like last year

COVID-19 resulted in many huge events into becoming online events last year, like the annual E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo). It didn’t exactly give us the same spark of what was so exciting about E3, and we hoped that it would become an in-person event this year. However, the Electronic Software Association (ESA) announced that the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the U.S. is the reason for them going back to the digital format again.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

E3 may never return as physical event

By the looks of it, E3 2022 will be a digital event just like the previous two shows. ESA revealed in a statement that this year's event won't have any in-person shows due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Shortly after the statement from ESA, we got a couple of...
TECHNOLOGY
keengamer.com

In-Person E3 Cancelled For Third Year Running

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has confirmed to IGN that E3 will not be taking place as an in-person event this year. Although there is a possibility that a digital alternative will take its place, no such plans have been announced. For the third year in a row, E3 will...
TECHNOLOGY
pushsquare.com

E3 2022 Won't Be Held in Person, Online Show Not Confirmed Yet

The ESA has confirmed E3 2022 won't be held in person in a statement issued this evening. Citing the "ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees", the show will not be something both journalists and the public can physically attend this year. Interestingly, though, the statement doesn't mention whether E3 will be presented digitally for a second year running.
TECHNOLOGY
gamespew.com

E3 2022’s Physical Event Has Been Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

E3 2022 is… not happening, at least in person. The physical event has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. That shouldn’t come as huge surprise; last year’s physical E3 was similarly cancelled and replaced with an online digital event. Is this the right choice? Absolutely. Cast your eyes over the photos of previous in-person E3s and you’ll understand why social distancing would barely be practical. Clapping like a seal at the reveal of Gears of Wars 6 is not worth jeopardising your life for and, Mortal Kombat cosplay aside, we can’t picture everyone wearing a mask.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gamepressure.com

E3 2022 Not in Person; Show's Future Uncertain

Also this year we won't see E3 in person. This time, however, even the online event is not 100% certain to be held. This year, the E3 will once again not be held in person;. However, this does not mean that we are certain to get an online event;. For...
YOUTUBE
PC Gamer

E3 should never be in-person again

E3 will be an online-only conference again this year, the ESA announced yesterday. This shouldn't come as a surprise, given the current situation with Covid and the Omicron variant. It's a bit tricky planning huge events when more lockdowns could be looming. Even when we're out of the woods, though, I hope E3 never comes back as an in-person event.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

We Finally Know Why Rockstar Cancelled This Game

Fans really, really wanted "Bully 2" to happen. Even though the rumored game was once in development at Rockstar, it has since fallen by the wayside in favor of the ever-popular "Grand Theft Auto" series. In late 2021, fans got excited again when rumors pointed to the "Bully" sequel fans had been waiting for, but so far nothing has materialized from the hearsay. However, a few former Rockstar devs have stepped out to discuss the original attempt to create a follow-up to "Bully" — and to explain why it never quite got off the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
Ubergizmo

E3 2022 In-Person Event Cancelled, Virtual Event A Possibility

For gamers, E3 is an annual event that many look forward to. This is because it is the biggest gaming expo in the world and it usually sees companies announce new hardware, new gaming titles, updates on titles in development, and more. It is usually hosted as an in-person event, but that has not happened for the past couple of years.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

E3 2022 Will Once Again Be An Online Only Event

The ESA has confirmed that once again this year’s E3 event will be online-only. The news comes from website GamesBeat, who reports that the decision was made out of concerns regarding the pandemic, and the new Omicron variant. A statement was provided to GamesBeat, announcing the decision. “Due to...
TECHNOLOGY
Washington Post

Enduring covid-19 fears cancel E3 video game expo’s in-person plans

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, the world’s largest video game conference more commonly known as E3, will no longer be held in person in 2022, according to the Entertainment Software Administration (ESA), the event’s organizer. The decision comes as coronavirus cases continue to spike across the United States due to the virus’s omicron variant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cogconnected.com

RuneScape’s Arena has Been Destroyed in an Event

After 18 years the landscape of RuneScape’s world, Gielinor, has changed in a major way. Launching today RuneScape’s arena is transforming into an Oasis. PVP fighting is turning into a team building experiment to construct a beautiful Oasis. A press release about the event provides more details. Saying...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Phil Spencer Has Been Taking Some Snaps In The Ascent On Xbox

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer is a true gamer and we know he loves to spend his time in titles like Destiny 2. More recently it's been 343's hit Halo Infinite. So, what's he been up to lately? It seems he's now checking out the gritty cyberpunk action RPG, The Ascent — making use of the capture feature.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Dev Mode Accounts Were Disabled By Mistake, Suggests Microsoft

Update: Well, here's an interesting update to the story! Xbox Director of Project Management Jason Ronald has taken to Twitter this evening to state that Microsoft has "no plans to remove or disable Developer Mode on Xbox consoles", while also confirming that various Dev Mode accounts were "inadvertently deactivated" as part of routine maintenance.
VIDEO GAMES

