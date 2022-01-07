E3 2022's 'In Person' Event Has Been Axed

The Entertainment Software Association has confirmed it won't be holding an in-person event for E3 this year due to the concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ESA said in a statement given to Gamesbeat, "Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022. We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon." While it's probably safe to assume that the ESA will have some sort of digital event for E3 this year, when Gamesbeat asked for clarification whether or not E3 would be held online, the company did not offer a confirmation, simply saying it is "excited about the possibilities of an online event."

