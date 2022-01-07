ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anger as Cambodia's Hun Sen meets Myanmar military leader

By ELAINE KURTENBACH - Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit to Myanmar seeking to revive peace efforts after last year's military takeover has provoked an angry backlash among critics, who say he is legitimizing the army’s seizure of power. Hun Sen is the first head of government...

Hopeful signs: How some southeast Asian nations are snubbing Myanmar's military leader

In the urgent meeting in Indonesia of 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, known as ASEAN, in April 2021, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing — the architect of Myanmar’s coup two months earlier — was welcomed by his soon-to-be peers. Everything seemed to be working out for the Myanmar junta regime. Min Aung Hlaing likely believed the international community would soon recognize his seizure of power as an irreversible fait accompli. He probably assumed that based on its history, ASEAN — ostensibly the primary promoter of peace and stability in the region — would treat him as the...
Trade data: Myanmar teak exports helping fund military rule

American companies are still importing teak from Myanmar despite sanctions imposed after the military seized power last year, a report based on trade data said Tuesday. Teak is one of the most valuable hardwoods, used in yachts, home flooring, doors, window frames and furniture. Myanmar is the biggest producer of the wood, even though its natural forests are dwindling.American importers were still receiving shipments of teak from the Southeast Asian country as recently as December even though sanctions were put in place in April, data from the Panjiva global trade database show. Similar trends have been reported from Europe...
Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit with new convictions, jail term

A Myanmar junta court on Monday convicted Aung San Suu Kyi of three criminal charges, sentencing her to four years in prison in the latest in a slew of cases against the ousted civilian leader. The Nobel laureate has been detained since February 1 when her government was forced out in an early morning coup, ending Myanmar's short-lived experiment with democracy. The generals' power grab triggered widespread dissent, which security forces sought to quell with mass detentions and bloody crackdowns in which more than 1,400 civilians have been killed, according to a local monitoring group. A source with knowledge of the case told AFP the 76-year-old was found guilty of two charges related to illegally importing and owning walkie-talkies and one of breaking coronavirus rules.
Hun Sen
Aung San Suu Kyi
Min Aung Hlaing
Myanmar's Suu Kyi: prisoner of generals

After years on the front lines of Myanmar's battle for democracy, 76-year-old Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is once again a prisoner of the military, facing the bleak possibility of decades in detention. But the coup and Suu Kyi's detention sidelined her from Myanmar's democracy movement, which has forged a more radical path as she fights a raft of charges that could see her jailed for years.
Hun Sen, as ASEAN Chair, Breaks the Ice in Myanmar

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - While Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen put the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' Five-Point Consensus for peace in Myanmar back on the regional agenda during his two-day visit to the country, analysts said any agreement is unlikely to end the bloodshed that has engulfed the country since last February's coup.
Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, a BBC investigation has found. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. Video footage and images from the incidents appear to show most of those killed were tortured first and buried in shallow graves.
In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
Asia
Philippines
Myanmar teak exports to US bypassing coup sanctions: activists

Nearly 1,600 tonnes of teak from Myanmar were exported to American companies last year, circumventing US sanctions imposed to deny the junta millions of dollars in profits, an activist group said Tuesday. The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since a February 1 coup triggered widespread unrest that the military has sought to quell with violence -- killing around 1,400 people, according to a local monitoring group. The United States responded by imposing sanctions on Myanmar's military and its affiliated companies, including Myanma Timber Enterprise, which manages timber sales across the country. Among the most popular type of "Grown in Myanmar" wood is teak, long favoured by shipbuilders and furniture makers for its durability in wet environments.
Paing Takhon: Myanmar celebrity gets three years in jail for mass protests

One of Myanmar's most popular celebrities has been jailed for three years for taking part in mass protests that rocked Myanmar following a military coup last February. Paing Takhon, a model and actor with millions of fans, took part in anti-coup protests and had also been vocal in condemning the government online.
