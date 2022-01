MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state trial for three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s death looks like it will be delayed after a continuance motion was granted by the court. According to Hennepin County Court documents, a joint request from all parties was filed on the grounds that continuance would “be in the interests of justice.” The court granted the motion, with some caveats. By Saturday, all parties will need to agree on a new jury trial date. The new date must be communicated to the court by Sunday. If no agreement is made, the trial date will remain March...

