International travel returning to pre-pandemic levels, says holiday boss

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
 5 days ago

Demand for foreign holidays is recovering towards pre-pandemic levels following the relaxation of coronavirus travel rules, according to travel firms.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of tour operator Jet2holidays and leisure airline Jet2.com, said bookings soared after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that the testing and quarantine requirements for arrivals will be eased.

His firm reported huge popularity for trips to mainland Spain the Canaries, the Balearic Islands, Turkey and Greece.

From 4am on Friday, fully vaccinated travellers and under-18s arriving in the UK no longer need to have taken a pre-departure lateral flow test.

I predict travel will be 90% back to 2019 levels before the end of spring

Derek Jones, Kuoni

They will be able to take a lateral flow test rather than the more expensive PCR version for their post-arrival test from 4am on Sunday.

The changes will save a family of four about £300.

Mr Heapy said: “The relaxation of travel restrictions is welcome news for both the travel industry and holidaymakers and comes during what is traditionally a very busy period for holiday bookings.

“We have seen an immediate and dramatic spike in bookings, with volumes since the Government announcement heading towards pre-pandemic levels, which demonstrates just how much demand is out there among people wanting to get away for a much-needed holiday.”

A spokeswoman for tour operator Tui said Mr Johnson’s announcement “has given Brits the reassurance that travel will once again be easier and more affordable”.

She went on: “We’ve already seen an immediate and strong uptick in bookings and we now expect summer 2022 bookings to be normalised.

“January is traditionally the busiest month for holiday bookings and demand is yet to reach pre-Covid levels, so we need to see sustained confidence in travel so the industry can fully recover.”

The firm’s biggest booking spikes have been for Mexico and the Canaries.

Derek Jones, chief executive of luxury travel company Kuoni said the easing of testing rules “should be the beginning of the end of Covid as a blocker to international travel”.

Mr Jones continued: “I predict travel will be 90% back to 2019 levels before the end of spring.

“We’re already seeing increased call volumes and inquiries about trips for the year ahead as confidence builds.”

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Here’s who is banning travel to the U.S. due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

The Safest Places To Travel in 2022

For eager travelers, 2021 was a year of both progress and setbacks. Some of the premier destinations around the world reopened to tourism over the past 12 months, air travel surged, and cruise ships returned to the seas as COVID-19 vaccination rates climbed. However, the emergence of a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, in late November led to heightened travel advisories and tightened entry requirements. Therefore, in 2022, travelers will once again be seeking out destinations with safety top of mind.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.In September, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Travellers 'devastated' over French restrictions

France is bringing in tougher travel restrictions for travellers arriving from the UK from Saturday as part of efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The BBC talked to holidaymakers and hoteliers about the effects the tighter restrictions will have on them. Mum of two Anna...
LIFESTYLE
goworldtravel.com

5 Popular Destinations Most Americans Never Visit, But Should

As an American travel writer who covers international destinations, I have the opportunity to travel all over the world visiting both popular and unknown places. It always surprises me when a place is very popular with international visitors, yet virtually unvisited by most American tourists. Here are five tourist destinations...
TRAVEL
The Independent

British Airways scraps three US routes until spring as Covid dampens demand for flights

British Airways is temporarily scrapping three US routes just months after resuming them.The UK flag carrier will put a stop on its flights to Baltimore, Nashville and New Orleans this winter.Services are not possible to book until spring 2022.The flights only restarted towards the end of last year after the US finally lifted a 20-month ban on UK travellers.The Baltimore route was revived on 19 November, followed by Nashville and New Orleans on 9 December.However, tightening travel restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant have dampened demand again to the point where BA has made the decision to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

EU under pressure after airlines fly thousands of empty ‘ghost flights’ to keep airport slots

The European Union is facing increasing pressure to drop rules that necessitate airlines flying thousands of empty flights, dubbed “ghost flights”, in order to keep coveted airport slots.EU regulations dictate that carriers must operate a certain percentage of their scheduled flights in order to hang onto their take-off and landing slots at airports – failure to do so means they forfeit the slots.Pre-pandemic, this was set at a minimum of 80 per cent of scheduled flights. Since widespread travel disruption caused by coronavirus, the level has been cut to 50 per cent, but it remains difficult for some airlines to...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

UK international flights down 71% from pre-virus levels

Coronavirus travel restrictions led to a 71% reduction in the number of international flights to and from UK airports this year compared with pre-pandemic levels, new analysis shows.Aviation analytics firm Cirium said around 406,060 international flights served UK airports during 2021 up to December 22, compared with 1,399,170 in the pre-pandemic period of 2019.The recovery of international travel from the virus crisis has been limited due to testing and quarantine requirements, and fears of countries being added to the red list which involved mandatory hotel quarantine.The rules for people arriving in the UK have changed throughout the year.Currently, fully vaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The hottest travel trends of 2022

Looking ahead to trends and future happenings is always a thrill - but this column is going to be even more exciting than that. Why? Because I’m actively going to avoid the C word (you know the one) as well as its associated P word (2020-2022 - so far), T word (PCR vs LFT) and Q word (hotel or otherwise). I think we can agree that it’ll be a welcome break - if only once a fortnight.Here in Trendwatch land, the only things going viral will be the odd TikTok travel trend or hot-topic tweet. Every couple of weeks, we’ll...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

At least 600,000 people cancelled December flights from Heathrow

At least 600,000 passengers cancelled plans to fly from Heathrow in December due to the Omicron coronavirus strain and the introduction of tougher travel restrictions, the airport said.Fears over the Covid variant meant that, from late November, all travellers arriving in the UK were required to take a pre-departure lateral flow test and self-isolate until they received a negative result from a post-arrival PCR test.This led to many people scrapping their travel plans over the festive period.The new rules were relaxed for fully-vaccinated arrivals last week after travel firms said they were ineffective due to Omicron spreading widely within the...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

