Construction sector growth slows as new restrictions hold back recovery

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
 5 days ago

Growth in the UK’s construction sector continued in December but slowed to its lowest since September as some firms said rising Covid-19 cases and new restrictions “held back” the sector’s recovery.

The closely followed IHS Markit CIPS UK Construction purchasing managers’ index hit a reading 54.3 for last month, down from 55.5 in November.

Any reading above 50 is seen as growth.

A consensus of analysts had forecast a reading of 54 for the month.

The slowdown came as the Government launched new Plan B restrictions telling people to work from home where possible following a surge in coronavirus cases driven by the spread of the Omicron variant.

Tim Moore director at IHS Markit, said: “UK construction companies ended last year on a slightly weaker footing as renewed pandemic restrictions held back the recovery, especially in commercial work and civil engineering.

“Some firms commented on disruption from rising Covid-19 cases, while others noted a lack of new work to sustain the rapid growth rates seen earlier in 2021.”

The figures revealed that civil engineering firms reported a slight decline in work for the month, with a 49.1 reading ending a nine-month period of growth.

Meanwhile, the commercial building sector also saw growth slow as it reported its weakest figures for three months.

However, residential construction firms saw momentum improve over the months.

There was also some cause for optimism among companies which reported a decline in supplier delays, with 34% of firms reporting delays compared with 47% in the previous months.

New order volumes were also their strongest since August and helped to boost employment numbers for the month.

Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), said: “Though the overall index moved down slightly in December there was light at the end of the tunnel for builders in terms of the strongest order numbers since August, reduced pressure on business costs and some improved delivery times for essential materials.

“Residential building has powered on every month since June 2020 and was the best performing category in the last month of 2021.

“Commercial building struggled to gain a stronger footing in a weakened UK economy and civil engineering activity fell back into contraction.”

The Independent

Markets lift as sales figures boost London’s clothes sellers

European markets recovered lost ground from a tough start to the week as investors looked to be piling into Monday’s dip.In London the rise was led by major fashion retailers Next and JD Sports as well as mining companies and gambling firms.It helped the FTSE 100 index of London’s main firms rise by 46.12 points, or 0.6%.It came as figures on retail sales showed a 2.1% rise in December compared to the same month a year ago, also up 4.6% compared to 2019.“However, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) have warned that consumer spending could take a hit thanks...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Carbon border tax would reduce emissions and boost UK economy, think tank says

A carbon border tax, in which importers pay duty on goods dependent on their carbon footprint, will help reduce pollution and level up the economy, an influential think tank has said.According to the Centre for Policy Studies – a right-wing think tank which focuses on free market policies – a carbon border tax on energy intensive imports would see importers from outside of the UK "put on a level playing field with British businesses", they say this would help support the economies in many of the same areas the government wants to "level up".The tax would work as a deterrent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Omicron surge threatens to slow down Australia's economic recovery

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic on Wednesday, with surging Omicron infections leading to staff shortages that have disrupted supply chains and hampered the economy's recovery. Australian businesses are grappling with the growing toll of workers out sick or ordered to isolate...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ministers will ‘look closely at all the options’ on household finances

Boris Johnson’s Government “recognises the pressure” that people are facing on their household finances including on their energy bills and will “continue to look closely at all the options that exist”, a Treasury minister has said.Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke told MPs that at the autumn Budget the Government “put in place a host of measures to help families with the cost of living”.His comments came as the Commons heard Labour would tax North Sea oil and gas companies to help reduce VAT on UK energy bills.Setting out Labour’s plans for a VAT cut to household energy bills during the...
BUSINESS
#Residential Construction#Construction Firms#Commercial Building#New Order#Construction Maintenance#Uk#Ihs Markit Cips#Government#Omicron
The Independent

Households’ financial wellbeing ‘deteriorates at fastest pace since early 2020’

Households’ financial wellbeing has deteriorated at the fastest rate since the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an index.The index, which measures households’ overall perceptions of financial wellbeing, fell from 44.0 in the third quarter of 2021 to 40.1 in the final quarter of last year amid worries about surging bills and the impacts of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.It pointed to the sharpest deterioration since the second quarter of 2022, according to the study published by Scottish Widows Readings above 50 signal an improvement and readings below 50 indicate a deterioration in households’ wellbeing.Concerns about the impact...
BUSINESS
whbl.com

UK population growth to slow dramatically

LONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom’s population growth is projected to slow dramatically in the next decade, largely due to lower assumptions about future fertility levels making net immigration a crucial variable over coming decades. The United Kingdom’s population is projected to grow 3.2% to 69.2 million in...
U.K.
The Independent

Financial security eroding at fastest pace since 2020

Household finances are “deteriorating” at the fastest rate since Covid-19 came to UK shores, as surging living costs and other economic concerns hit consumers’ pockets.The amount of cash people have to spend has had the sharpest drop since 2014, according to long-term research. Meanwhile, pessimism over future finances has risen over the course of 2021, largely due to fears over inflation, job security and growing household debt.Sentiment plummeted particularly in December, according to the latest Financial Wellbeing Index from Scottish Widows, falling from 44.0 in Q3 to 40.1 in the final quarter of 2021.A score of 50 would mean no...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Recruiter PageGroup upgrades profits again amid hot labour market

Recruitment giant PageGroup lifted its profit guidance again after hiring demand continued to surge in the face of global labour shortages.It was the fourth time the London-listed firm upgraded its profit outlook in the past seven months.Steve Ingham, chief executive officer of the group, hailed 2021 as a “record year” for the business due to the buoyant hiring market.The positive update came a day after rival Robert Walters also forecast that its annual profits would beat expectations due to the jump in activity.PageGroup told shareholders on Wednesday that it posted a gross profit of £246.8 million for the three months...
BUSINESS
Health
Economy
Industry
Country
U.K.
Public Health
Construction
The Independent

Outbreaks, bottlenecks expected to slow global growth in '22

The World Bank is downgrading its outlook for the global economy, blaming continuing outbreaks of COVID-19, a reduction in government economic support and ongoing bottlenecks in global supply chains.The 189-country, anti-poverty agency forecasts worldwide economic growth of 4.1% this year, down from the 4.3% growth it was forecasting last June. It's also down from the 5.5% expansion it estimates the global economy tallied in 2021.In its Global Economic Prospects report out Tuesday, the World Bank projects that the U.S. economy will grow 3.7% this year, down from 5.6% in 2021. It expects China the world’s second-biggest economy, to...
BUSINESS
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS
The Independent

FTSE outperforms global peers as banks put brakes on fall

The FTSE 100 dropped heavily, but avoided the worse drops of some of its international peers, helped by some of the UK’s biggest banks and supermarket groups.The index closed down 0.5% after losing 40.03 points and closing on 7,445.25.It had been trading down only around 0.2% earlier in the day, but took a further tumble in the afternoon after markets opened in the US.“It’s been a broadly weaker session for European shares today, as we start a new week with higher yields and inflation worries continuing to temper appetite for risk,” said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.“The prospect...
STOCKS
The Independent

British businesses fear Brexit changes will add to rising costs this year

British businesses fear Brexit changes will add to rising costs this year, a poll has found. A survey of 228 firms by industry body Make UK and professional services network PwC found that more than half (56 per cent) were concerned that Brexit would continue to impact business costs, with the most prominent worries being custom delays due to import checks and changes in product labelling.A similar proportion (58 per cent) said they were concerned about access to labour, skills and talent in 2022, with almost nine in 10 companies admitting they were worried not only about losing skills...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Coronavirus puts brakes on economy as growth in Scotland slows, bank says

Fears of the resurgent coronavirus have put the brakes on the UK’s economic recovery, the Royal Bank of Scotland has said, with Scotland’s private sector growing at the slowest rate in almost a year.While business activity in Scotland increased in December, the rise was the weakest since growth returned 10 months ago, according to the bank’s latest business activity index.Malcom Buchanan, chair of the Scotland Board at the Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Scotland’s private sector grew at the weakest rate for 10 months as Omicron concerns weighed on client demand and supply issues continued to hinder companies, particularly in...
BUSINESS
propertyindustryeye.com

House price growth set to ‘slow considerably’

Residential property price growth looks set to slow sharply in the coming year. The latest data from Halifax shows that annual house price growth hit a 17-year high as the market defied expectations in 2021. But interest rate hikes and wider cost of living increases will almost certainly put the brakes on the recent surge in values, according to various experts.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Retailers in race for space as e-commerce boom drives warehouse shortage

The UK is witnessing a shortage of supply of warehouse space after a surge in demand for logistics sites in 2021, according to new research.Experts at real estate advisory firm Colliers said the take-up for large industrial distribution warehouses increased to record annual levels.Around 50.7 million sq ft of large distribution warehouses were snapped up in 2021, representing a 3.6% increase on the previous year.It reported that the soaring demand for warehouse locations has been accelerated by the pandemic-fuelled growth in online retail.The logistics sector continues to benefit from strong tail winds driving online consumer spending to constantly elevated levelsAndrea...
RETAIL
OEM Off-Highway

Construction Shows Growth in December

Economic activity in the services sector grew in December for the 19th month in a row, with the Services PMI exceeding 60% for the 10th consecutive month, according to purchasing and supply executives in the latest Services ISM Report On Business. The ISM Services PMI index is a set of...
CONSTRUCTION
rismedia.com

Job Growth Slowed in December as Pandemic Cases Surged

Job growth didn’t meet expectations for the month of December, as COVID-19 cases surged due to the highly infectious Omicron variant. According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls increased by 199,000 and unemployment fell to 3.9%. However, this is behind the Dow Jones estimate of 422,000 for payroll for the month of December.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Services-Sector Growth May Have Slowed In December

The Institute for Supply Management’s composite services index fell to 62.0 percent in December, falling 7.1 points from 69.1 percent in the prior month. The Institute for Supply Management’s composite services index fell to 62.0 percent in December, falling 7.1 points from 69.1 percent in the prior month. The index remains above neutral and suggests the 19th consecutive month of expansion for the services sector and the broader economy (see top of first chart). However, the decline in the latest month suggests that growth may have been somewhat less robust. Compared to the manufacturing sector, the decline was more severe though the level of the index remains above the manufacturing-sector index (see top of first chart).
MARKETS
Industry Week

Job Growth in Manufacturing, Private Economy Slows in December

Jobs growth in manufacturing slowed again in December as the overall economy made modest gains across the board, leading to the lowest pandemic-era unemployment rate on record. Total nonfarm employment rose by 199,000 in December while the manufacturing sector added 26,000 new hires. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, the lowest it’s been since January and February 2020, which may bode poorly for companies still hungry for talent.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

