ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

More than 500 police officers redeployed as Covid strains emergency services

By Dan Barker
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zewXF_0dfHYmH200

More than 500 police officers are being redeployed on to the front line as coronavirus infections continue to strain Scotland’s emergency services.

Police Scotland said from Monday, more than 300 specialist officers will be temporarily sent into local policing divisions, alongside 258 probationary constables.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said the force is “working hard to maximise the availability of officers and staff in frontline duties to ensure that we continue to provide a highly effective policing service”.

He added: “ Omicron is having a significant effect on the country and Police Scotland is included in that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZJQ8_0dfHYmH200

“As a national service we can quickly flex resources and move people to where they are needed and respond to increased demand and high absence levels.

“By deploying these extra resources we can support local policing and keep people safe at this critical time.”

Police Scotland said the use of probationers and specialist officers had been successful both earlier in the pandemic and during the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Last month it emerged 140 probationers were sent to the city, some with as little as three weeks’ training.

On Thursday, Scotland passed the grim milestone of more than one million confirmed coronavirus cases.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police fined more than 800 people for breach of Covid rules in week of Downing Street party

Police handed out more than 800 fines to people accused of breaking coronavirus laws in the week of Downing Street’s “bring your own booze” garden party, figures show.Restrictions on social gatherings were eased a week before the drinks event on 20 May 2020, but still only allowed outdoor mixing with one member of another household, and in public open spaces rather than private gardens.In the week between 15 and 21 May 2020, police handed out 807 fixed penalty notices under Covid laws in England and Wales, data from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) shows.At the time, the default fine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Scotland#Emergency Services#Covid#Omicron
wolbbaltimore.com

More Than 300 Baltimore Police Employees Quarantined Due To COVID-19

Several hundred Baltimore Police officers and other employees are in quarantine because of COVID-19. Of those quarantined, 227 are police personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 78 people awaiting test results. That comes out to roughly 12% of the 2,500 member force. Spokeswoman Amanda Krotki has not...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Traffic chaos as accident shuts M8 motorway in Glasgow

The M8 motorway ground to a halt in Glasgow on Sunday afternoon after a multi-vehicle collision.The accident, at about 2pm, blocked the motorway westbound after junction 22.Traffic Scotland said on Twitter that diversions had been put in place.A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at an incident on the M8 near to Junction 23 westbound, Govan, Glasgow, to which police were called around 2.05pm.“There are no further details at this time.“The M8 westbound is closed prior to Junction 23 and traffic is being diverted via at the M8/M77 junction.”The westbound carriageway remained blocked after junction 22 at 4.45pm, Traffic Scotland said on Twitter.Motorists were facing estimated delays of 55 minutes. Read More Parent group calls for ‘inappropriate’ school census to be scrappedGreat grandfather marks 10 years of cancer with charity walking challengeIncrease in Scottish Covid-19 intensive care cases
TRAFFIC
The Independent

M8 near Glasgow closed for three hours following man’s death

A man has died in an incident on the M8 motorway near Glasgow The incident near junction 23 was first reported, at about 2pm, as a multi-vehicle collision by Traffic Scotland.A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police responded to a concern for person call on the M8 motorway near to Junction 23 westbound. “Emergency services attended and a 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been made aware.“The road was closed for around three hours and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.” Read More CCTV images issued of two men wanted over Glasgow assaultBoris Johnson warned of a Covid revolt and potential leadership bidMarch decision on Scottish school exams would be ‘far too late’ – Tory MSP
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Man dies following incident on M8 near Glasgow

A man has died in an incident on the M8 near Glasgow. The incident, near junction 23 westbound at Govan, was first reported as a multi-vehicle collision by Traffic Scotland at about 14:05 on Sunday. A Police Scotland spokesman said a 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Ambulance service mobile testing units pass two million Covid tests mark

Mobile testing units run by the Scottish Ambulance Service have now carried out more than two million coronavirus tests around the country.The units, which were officially handed over to the ambulance service by the army on August 31 2020, can be dispatched quickly across Scotland so people in urban, rural and remote areas have easy access to a test.Over the last month the mobile testing units (MTUs) have been delivering about 15,000 tests a day as the country deals with the challenges of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) passed the one million mark on September 1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Motorist spotted with ‘porthole’ in misty windscreen fined

A driver has been fined after they were spotted with just a “porthole” wiped clear in their misted over windscreen.Police Scotland said the vehicle was stopped in Bonhill, West Dunbartonshire recently, as the schools were coming out.The force said that the driver had not sufficiently demisted their windows “placing children and other road-users at risk”.Officers shared a photo of the car windscreen misted over, with just a small view hole cleared on the driver’s side, as they urged people to ensure their vehicle is safe before setting off.#LRPU stopped this vehicle in Bonhill as schools were coming out. Driver...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Covid: UK records 142,224 new cases and 77 deaths

A total of 142,224 new Covid cases and 77 deaths linked to the virus were reported in the UK today.The death toll has now reached 150,230 – according to the government’s data. Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificates.The number of new daily Covid cases for the UK has fallen for five days in a row, but analysts have said that it is too soon to draw conclusions over whether the Omicron-driven wave of the virus has peaked.The government and its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Two found dead in Paisley flat

Two people have been found dead in a Renfrewshire flat, Police Scotland said.Emergency services were called to the flat in Espedair Street, Paisley on Monday at 6.35pm, and a 38-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were found dead.Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and detectives have launched an investigation.A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to a property in Espedair Street, Paisley, around 6.35pm on Monday 10 January 2022 following the sudden death of a 38-year-old woman and 37-year-old man.“The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.” Read More Don’t have Covid-19 parties – WHOAbuse survivor warns over public apology before review of redress schemeThree ticket offices to close as part of ScotRail’s proposals
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Covid news – live: ‘Likely’ NHS can ride out Omicron, doctor says as UK ‘to be among first out of pandemic’

A frontline consultant who blogs about his work during the pandemic has said it was “looking increasingly likely” that we can “ride out the Omicron wave”.Dr Richard Cree, an intensive care consultant at the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, said: “Across the country, the number of people being admitted to hospital following infection remains high. However, the number of people being admitted hasn’t risen as high as I feared it might and it may even be starting to plateau.”Meanwhile, the UK is set to be one of the first countries to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, an expert...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Exposed: Leader of ex-Army group that's plotting mayhem as 200 members of a sinister anti-vax group meet in a Staffordshire park to practise smashing through police lines

Two hundred members of a sinister anti-vax group met in a Staffordshire park yesterday to practise smashing through police lines. An undercover Mail on Sunday reporter joined black-clad supporters of Alpha Men Assemble (AMA) led by ex-Royal Fusilier Danny Glass for a combat-style training camp. Setting out the group's strategy...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

The Independent

425K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy