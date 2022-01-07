ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

STMicroelectronics Shares Gain On Better Than Expected Q4, FY21 Preliminary Results

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yEz1_0dfHYXz100
  • STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) reported preliminary fourth-quarter FY21 net revenues of $3.56 billion, up 11.2% quarter-on-quarter, and 140 bps above the high end of its outlook range. Analysts predict the company to report revenues of $3.41 billion.
  • The prior view for Q421 net revenues was $3.40 billion, up 6.3% Q/Q, plus or minus 350 bps.
  • "We ended Q421 with net revenues above the outlook range and gross margin at or slightly above the high-end of the outlook range, primarily due to better than anticipated operations in an ongoing dynamic market," said CEO Jean-Marc Chery.
  • The FY21 revenues reached $12.76 billion, up 24.9% Y/Y, reflecting a solid performance across all the end markets addressed and its engaged customer programs throughout the year.
  • STMicroelectronics looks to provide additional details on Q4 FY21, FY21 and Q1 FY22 guidance during its earnings call on January 27.
  • Price Action: STM shares traded higher by 4.34% at $51.25 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Dow

Looking into the current session, Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) shares are trading at $59.19, after a 0.1% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock went up by 9.51%, but in the past year, decreased by 0.79%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Iridex gains on Q4, FY21 prelim report

Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is trading +4.46% higher after-hour after issuing prelim results for Q4 and full year ended January 1, 2022. Q4 revenue is expected to be $15.1M to $15.3M (up around 24% Y/Y). Consensus revenue estimate for the quarter is $14.01M. During the quarter, the company sold 15,200 Cyclo G6...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stmicroelectronics#Stmicroelectronics Nv#Fy21#Y Y
boisestatepublicradio.org

Albertsons' earnings are better than expected, but stock is still down

Albertsons reported better-than-expected earnings Tuesday, but that didn’t stop investors from sending the stock down 9.75%. The Boise-based grocery chain reported increases in sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, driven mostly by higher grocery prices and COVID-19 vaccinations at store pharmacies. "We also want to thank...
BOISE, ID
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Citigroup

Looking into the current session, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares are trading at $67.12, after a 0.1% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock spiked by 11.40%, but in the past year, fell by 2.75%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Appian

Within the last quarter, Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Appian. The company has an average price target of $104.0 with a high of $170.00 and a low of $47.00.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Analysts Bump Up Price Target On This Fitness Center Operator

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser raised the price target on Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to $110 from $105 and kept a Buy rating on the shares, implying an upside of 18%. The analyst noted the company's $800 million deal to acquire 114 locations from its top franchisee, Sunshine Fitness,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking Into Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary's Recent Short Interest

Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary's (NYSE:BABA) short percent of float has risen 13.89% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 54.87 million shares sold short, which is 2.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Quest Diagnostics offers above-consensus guidance for Q4, raises 2022 outlook

Quest Diagnostics Inc. offered guidance for the fourth quarter and full year on Wednesday that exceeded Wall Street estimates, driven by demand for COVID-19 testing services. The company is now expecting per-share earnings of $3.12 and adjusted EPS of $3.33, ahead of the $3.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue is expected to come to about $2.74 billion, ahead of the $2.56 billion FactSet consensus. For the full year, Quest is expecting EPS of $15.55 and adjusted EPS of $14.24, ahead of the $13.86 FactSet consensus. It expects revenue to come to about $10.79 billion, ahead of the $10.59 billion FactSet consensus. Looking ahead to 2022, Quest is expecting to exceed its own EPS guidance for adjusted EPS of $8.00, driven by COVID testing and growth in its base business, which will weigh against inflationary pressure and investments for growth. The company will report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 3. Shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 25% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Philips stock tumbles toward biggest selloff since 2008 after downbeat revenue outlook

The U.S.-listed shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. plunged 15.7% toward a near two-year low in morning trading Wednesday, after the Netherlands-based medical technologies and products company provided a downbeat revenue outlook, citing "intensified global supply chain shortages" and the postponement of customer equipment installations. The stock, which was the biggest decliner listed on the NYSE, was headed for the biggest one-day selloff since it dropped 15.9% on Oct. 15, 2008. The stock is also on track for the lowest close since March 2020. Philips said overnight that it now expects fourth-quarter revenue of approximately EUR4.9 billion ($5.6 billion), which is about EUR350 million below previous guidance. "[W]e faced significantly intensified global supply chain issues across our businesses, in addition to customer postponement of equipment installations in hospitals," said Chief Executive Frans van Houten. Separately, the company said it increased the field-action provision related to the Philips Respironics recall by around EUR225 million, due to higher volumes of devices requiring remediation and increased supply costs. Philips' stock has plunged 24.2% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Applied Materials

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

(SOFI) - Analyzing SoFi Technologies Inc. - Common Stock's Short Interest

SoFi Technologies Inc. - Common Stock's (NASDAQ:SOFI) short percent of float has risen 19.52% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 56.55 million shares sold short, which is 9.98% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Nio, Xpeng And Li Auto Shares Are Rising Today

NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO), XPeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) are trading higher Wednesday following positive analyst coverage from Macquarie. Macquarie analyst Erica Chen initiated coverage on Nio with an Outperform rating and announced a $37.70 price target. The Macquarie analyst also initiated coverage on XPeng and Li Auto with Outperform ratings.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Wipro Clocks 30% Revenue Growth In Q3, Declares Interim Dividend

Wipro Ltd (NYSE: WIT) reported third-quarter FY22 gross revenue of $2.7 billion, an increase of 3.3% Q/Q and 29.6% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.68 billion. IT Services revenue reached $2.6 billion, +2.3% sequentially and 27.5% Y/Y. Non-GAAP constant currency IT Services segment revenue grew 28.5% Y/Y. IT Services Operating...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About EOG Resources

Analysts have provided the following ratings for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for EOG Resources. The company has an average price target of $113.25 with a high of $127.00 and a low of $98.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Macquarie Initiates Coverage On Nio, XPeng With Outperform Rating

Macquarie analyst Erica Chen initiated coverage on Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) with an Outperform rating and $37.70 price target, implying a 22% upside. Chen noted Nio is the earliest electric vehicle start-up in the market with a focus on the affordable luxury auto segment and customer service. The analyst forecasts 31%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Broadcom Inc's Recent Short Interest

Broadcom Inc's (NASDAQ:AVGO) short percent of float has risen 22.61% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.67 million shares sold short, which is 1.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Ginkgo Bioworks Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) is trading higher Wednesday after the company reported preliminary unaudited 2021 revenue highlights and a business review. Ginkgo Bioworks said it expects to meet or exceed its key 2021 full-year targets for the commencement of new cell programs and revenue from its cell programming and biosecurity offerings based on its preliminary unaudited estimates.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
98K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy