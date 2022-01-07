ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

The Best-Selling Cars, SUVs And Pickups Of 2021

By Bill Howard
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a December and a fourth-quarter to forget, not remember, for most of the top 20 best-selling cars and trucks of 2021. The U.S. auto industry ran critically short of new-vehicle inventory at the end of the year, while consumer demand, and prices, remained high. On the supply...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

All The Cars We'll Say Goodbye To After 2021

Every new model year, some vehicles don't make the cut. Call it survival of the fittest, decreased demand, or other circumstances. It doesn't matter. Vehicles are cut from automaker lineups annually for lots of reasons and 2021 is no different. Now that we're in the final few days of the year, we can now present the complete list of makes and models that won't be around for 2022. They all had a good run but their time is up evidently up.
BUYING CARS
Fox News

Nissan's new camping vans are too cool for the USA

Nissan is living its best #vanlife … in Japan. The automaker has revealed two camping van concepts it will be debuting at January's Tokyo Auto Salon show. The Mountain Base and Myroom are based on the NV350 Caravan minivan that's not sold in the U.S. The Mountain Base has...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Cars#Compact Cars#New Cars#Vehicles#Ford Pickups#Autoforecast Solutions#North American#Pre Covid#Toyota#Motor Intelligence#Crossove
CNET

Buy one of the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

The market for new cars is, frankly, absurd right now. With prices climbing higher seemingly every month, it may be tough to know where to start. Well, we hope you can start here. You don't need to spend more than $40,000 to buy a great SUV. You can spend less and nab something that suits you perfectly well.
BUYING CARS
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best SUVs to Buy in 2022

SUVs are everywhere. They're the hot, molten core of American vehicular life, serving their owners and passengers as commuter shuttles, school buses, off-road toys, and everything in between. And of course, SUVs—or crossover SUVs, if you prefer—come in just about every form imaginable, with various models offering features including two or three rows of seats, huge internal combustion power, towing capability, hybrid or electric propulsion, modern safety and convenience technology, and more. The best SUVs are available in every size and price class, from small city runabouts to huge workhorses and from bare-bones rock crawlers to full-bore luxury liners. Here at MotorTrend, we've tested and driven them all—and then ranked them in our Ultimate Car Rankings. If you're looking for the top-rated SUVs for 2022, these are our picks in every segment we rank.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
The Verge

Cadillac’s autonomous future looks too rich for my blood

Cadillac announced a pair of autonomous vehicle concepts that are a definite improvement over last year’s toaster-shaped thingamajig, but also seem designed to appeal to the 1 percent of the 1 percent of the 1 percent. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Rich people like cars and robots.)
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
247wallst.com

This Is the Worst Car Brand in America

Car brand ratings are a major anchor of many research firms and media. These include significant studies from U.S. News, Consumer Reports, Edmunds, Motor Trend, Car and Driver and J.D. Power. The most recent comprehensive study of car brands comes from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, one of the most widely respected research firms in the country.
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
The Car Connection

Ford Maverick: Best Pickup Truck To Buy 2022

It follows that our Best Car To Buy 2022 overall winner—the 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup truck—would also win its segment. But the Best Pickup Truck To Buy 2022 award necessitates some explaining. The 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck tops our TCC Rating system with a 9.0 out of 10—one of the highest ratings ever—but it exceeds the under-$50,000 starting price threshold to qualify. This is the problem we encounter with the 2022 Ford F-150 and its TCC Rating of 7.2: the XL work trucks qualify, but our recommended pick of a Lariat Hybrid crew cab costs about $53,000.
BUYING CARS
Ars Technica

Here are the 10 best cars, trucks, and SUVs we tested in 2021

I can barely believe it's once again that time of year when I sit down and look through everything we drove during the last 12 months to see what stood out. And what a 12 months they've been, with a number of highly anticipated new models, including quite a few new battery electric vehicles. In fact, more than half of my top 10 are BEVs, which says good things about ever-expanding consumer options. Read on to find out what impressed in 2021.
BUYING CARS
Road & Track

The Biggest Threat to the Ford Maverick Is the Ford Maverick

The pickup truck reigns supreme here in the United States, and no company is more synonymous with trucks than Ford. Ford trucks have been among the most popular vehicles in the country for more than four decades, outselling just about anything else with wheels. And just this year, the Blue Oval unveiled its first new pickup nameplate since 1983 with the 2022 Ford Maverick. A unibody pickup based on the automaker’s small car architecture, the Maverick's goal is to introduce a new generation of buyers to the Ford Truck family. That said, with two different powertrains and a wide array of price points to start from, the Maverick lineup requires one to really know what they want out of their small truck experience.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

These Are the 5 Best New Overlanding SUVs and Trucks

Overlanding is the latest trend in travel, and though it isn’t exactly a new concept, it has bred a new flux of products and gear. Overlanding is sort of like camping out of your car. Many people who overland do so for an extended period of time, but even if you’re just thinking of overlapping for a week or a weekend, you’ll want to have the right stuff. The best overlanding trucks and SUVs will make your trip that much better. If you’re in the market for a new pickup truck or SUV that you can take overlanding, you’ll want to take a look at the top ten choices from Newsweek.
TRAVEL
MotorBiscuit

The Best SUV Brands, According to U.S. News

The best SUV of 2022 is an incredibly hard thing to narrow down. SUVs continue to dominate the automotive market and car companies are putting out better and better SUVs all the time. Still, U.S. News tried to narrow it down to at least the best SUV brands of 2022, and they came up with a fairly comprehensive list. Is your SUV on here? Or perhaps one that you’ve had your eye on? Let’s take a look at what the best SUV brands of 2022 are.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Will You Miss the Cars and SUVs That Died in 2021?

Discontinued cars and SUVs of 2021 article highlights:. A variety of cars, SUVs, and crossovers are being discontinued after 2021. Low sales figures undoubtedly contributed to many of these cars’ and SUVs’ deaths. Other factors contributed to some cancellations, though. Don’t worry, Mazda isn’t discontinuing the MX-5 Miata....
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy